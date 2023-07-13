scorecardresearch
Tamannaah Bhatia joins Nikkhil Advani's next directorial 'Vedaa'

A high-octane action-drama, 'Vedaa' welcome a special addition to the cast, Tamannaah Bhatia, in a crucial role, outlining an important arc of the movie.

Tamannaah Bhatia with John Abraham and Nikkhil Advani for Vedaa

A high-octane action-drama, ‘Vedaa’ recently commenced its shoot in Rajasthan. Eyeing a theatrical window in 2024, the movie is said to feature never-before seen sequences, in Advani’s characteristic story-telling craft. The film stars John Abraham & Sharvari Wagh. And now, they welcome a special addition to the cast, Tamannaah Bhatia, in a crucial role, outlining an important arc of the movie.

Excited about the collaboration, Tamannaah says, “I’ve always admired the way Nikkhil tells his stories. He has a knack and this ability of his is extremely endearing. John and I also get to work together for the first time ever. It definitely will be exciting to see what my character will bring in!”

Maintaining a tight-lip about her role, Nikkhil says, “Tamannaah has always given sensational performances. When I approached her to play this special role, I was delighted that she immediately trusted my vision for this film. My team & I are thrilled to have her with us.”

Vedaa is directed by Nikkhil Advani and written by Aseem Arora, and is produced by Zee Studios, Emmay Entertainment, and JA Entertainment.

Celebrating her recent success, Wamiqa gifts herself her first car worth Rs 38 lakh
