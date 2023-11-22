Taylor Swift fan suffered 'second-degree burns' at Brazilian concert

The fans of the singer-songwriter Taylor Swift have suffered from “second-degree burns” at her Brazilian Eras concert. Taking to social media, a Brazilian Swiftie explained that many fans in the audience needed medical treatment as temperatures soared to over 37 degree Celsius at the Estadio Olimpico Nilton Santos in Rio de Janeiro. Other fans supported her claims, echoing her message, reports Mirror.co.uk.

Another said she left the event with three severe burns as “the metal plates that covered the floor turned into hot plates at 40 degree Celsius.”

A third said the conditions were ‘inhumane’ inside the stadium, with crowds pushing up against each other.

“When they opened the entrance, I was pushed and fell to the ground HOT. I got two second-degree burns that wouldn’t stop burning in the sun,” they added.

It comes after Taylor choked up on stage at the Eras Tour, fighting back tears as she performed a piano ballad during the second show in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, lyrically announcing that she is “sick with sadness” following the deaths of two of her young fans.