scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

'The Kerala Story' ban in Bengal: BJP mulling moving court

After launching a scathing attack on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for banning the screening of the film 'The Kerala Story' in the state, the West Bengal BJP is likely to challenge the interdict in the Calcutta High Court.

By Agency News Desk
'The Kerala Story' ban in Bengal: BJP mulling moving court
'The Kerala Story' ban in Bengal: BJP mulling moving court

After launching a scathing attack on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for banning the screening of the film ‘The Kerala Story’ in the state, the West Bengal BJP is likely to challenge the interdict in the Calcutta High Court.

A state committee member of the party said that the main contention is about the justification for banning it in Bengal, when the same is being screened in Kerala. “We will be consulting the legal brains and as suggested by them we might move the court against the decision to ban on specific grounds,” he said.

Meanwhile, the state spokesman of BJP in West Bengal said that the banning of the film in West Bengal is a classic example of the surrender of the state administration to religious fanatics.

“In a way the chief minister also insulted the common people from the minority community who are equally against such fanaticism. This decision marks the beginning of a black era in West Bengal,” he said.

Leader of Opposition in state Assembly Suvendu Adhikari has claimed that by banning the ‘The Kerala Story’, which is against IS and its modus operandi, the chief minister has indirectly sympathised with the group. “Why would law and order get disrupted in West Bengal if this movie is screened? The decision to ban the movie should be immediately withdrawn. Or else the chief minister should resign if she is not able to maintain law & order,” Adhikari said.

On Monday, while announcing the ban, the chief minister said that certain scenes in the film can affect peace and harmony in the state. “So, we have decided to

ban its screening everywhere in the state. The decision has been taken to maintain peace and harmony,” the Chief Minister told media persons.

While announcing the ban, she also took a dig at the Left government in Kerala for not taking a similar step. “I do not support CPI(M). I want to speak about people. CPI(M) has a clandestine understanding with the BJP. Instead of just criticising the film, the Kerala government should have taken a similar step,” Banerjee said.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
IPL 2023: Emergence of young left-handed batters, finishers augurs well for Indian cricket
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: Emergence of young left-handed batters, finishers augurs well for Indian cricket

Sports

Carlos Alcaraz wins Laureus Breakthrough of the Year award

Sports

IPL 2023: Sam Curran couldn't execute what he needed to, says Simon Doull

Technology

Over 4.5 mn women, babies die every year during pregnancy: UN

Technology

Overall connected vehicle tech grows 60% in India in Q1

Health & Lifestyle

AI helps create better, simpler hepatitis, Covid-19 tests

Sports

Asia Cup likely to move out of Pakistan, Sri Lanka may host the tournament: Reports

Sports

When Andre Russell gets going, that ground is simply too small for him: Graeme Swann

Sports

IPL 2023: Chris Jordan replaces injured Jofra Archer at Mumbai Indians

News

Lisa Ray felt uncomfortable celebrating 'Afreen Afreen' video she was strongly identified with

Health & Lifestyle

Australia follows India to ban vaping as it becomes an epidemic among teens

News

Ke Huy Quan says he initially passed on 'American born Chinese' role

News

TV actress Monika Singh: Faced a lot of rejections that comes with being an aspiring actress

News

Jason Statham fights more sea monsters in 'Meg 2' first trailer

News

Kumar Sanu was not aware of daughter Shannon K's acting debut

Sports

IPL 2023: Eden crowd chanting 'Rinku, Rinku' gave me goosebumps, says KKR skipper Nitish Rana

Sports

IPL 2023: Emotions turned quite quickly, nice for us to get over the line, says Aiden Markram

Sports

IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma's challenges as Mumbai Indians skipper have doubled, says Ravi Shastri

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US