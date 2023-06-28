scorecardresearch
'Tum Kya Mile' a homage to my guru Yash Chopra, says Karan Johar

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, June 28 (IANS) Ahead of the first single ‘Tum Kya Mile’ from ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, filmmaker Karan Johar penned a heartfelt note and dedicated the song to his ‘guru’ Yash Chopra.

Sharing a working still from the song, KJo wrote: “In a few hours #tumkyamile will be yours … I remember at the very onset my instinct was that I wanted to film a love song that would unabashadley pay homage to my guru Yash Chopra.”

Continuing in the same vein, he added: “The thinking evolved mind would say ‘you can’t match it or even dare to emulate it’, but the fan boy and the ardent lover of snow, chiffons, the stunning locations of Kashmir and sheer romance got the better of me … .

“Pritam Dada and I yearned for a song for the ages from the ages and it had it be unapologetic or it wouldn’t be true … My deepest gratitude to Vaibhavi Merchant who got the Memo better than I did and completely took charge. Being a Yash Chopra lover herself … she gave her heart to our song…”

He also noted: “This is also the first shoot Alia did after the birth of her angel and I remain in apology for freezing her in Manish Malhotra chiffons … in sympathy I fell drastically ill through the shoot (a karmic punishment perhaps). Ranveer was nervous as this was his first lip sync mountain love song but he was a real trooper … So we are back to the valleys for a ishq wala lip sync chiffon saree song … I hope you feel the love as much as we felt the cold … This one’s for you Yash uncle … Your fan forever, Karan.”

Composed by Pritam, penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and crooned by Arijit Singh, song features Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. It will be out on June 29.

‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ is a romantic comedy family drama film directed by Karan Johar and written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan and Sumit Roy.

Produced by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios, the film also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. It is scheduled for release on July 28.

–IANS

newsline/srb

