scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Tutti Frutti: celebrating the incredible partnership between ‘warriors on two legs and four’

By Editorial Desk
Tutti Frutti: partnership between 'warriors on two legs and four'
Tutti Frutti

Brace yourselves for an emotionally charged cinematic experience as a film revolving around Dog soldiers. ‘Tutti Frutti’, brings to life an extraordinary saga of camaraderie and courage that transcends the boundaries between soldiers and their loyal canine companions. This compelling narrative, inspired by true events, will take audiences on a gripping journey, celebrating the incredible partnership between warriors on two legs and four.

As the world prepares to celebrate International Dog’s Month, Tutti Frutti takes centre stage, paying homage to the relentless protectors who share an unbreakable bond with our soldiers. The pre-production of Tutti Frutti is set to commence soon.

Behind the scenes, the film boasts a stellar team with producers Vivek Rangachari and Faraz Ahsan at the helm. Vivek Rangachari, known for producing acclaimed films like ‘The Lunchbox’ and the highly anticipated ‘800’, brings his expertise to the table, ensuring a production that resonates with authenticity and heart.

Renowned writer Deepak Kingrani, celebrated for his contributions to projects like ‘Special Ops’ and ‘Sirf Ek Baanda Kaafi Hai’, weaves a compelling narrative that captures the essence of this extraordinary partnership. His storytelling prowess promises to elevate Tutti Frutti into a mesmerizing tale of heroism and sacrifice.

“Tutti Frutti stands as a testament to the often-overlooked heroes who stand alongside soldiers, unwaveringly patrolling borders and confronting danger head-on. Deepak has written a beautiful heartwarming narrative, and we are looking forward to starting the film with a good team in place,” said producers Vivek Rangachari and Faraz Ahsan.

2
Editorial Desk
Editorial Desk
The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources like the production house or their PR agencies, marketing agencies, etc.. Also, curate content from various domestic and international news agencies. The content team can be contacted on editorial-at-glamsham-dot-com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Earphone addiction driving hearing and speech disorders in Indians: Report
Next article
The Vaccine War: Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi to showcase Indian scientists’ glory globally
This May Also Interest You
News

The Vaccine War: Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi to showcase Indian scientists’ glory globally

Health & Lifestyle

Earphone addiction driving hearing and speech disorders in Indians: Report

News

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari cherishes the art of storytelling by announcing ‘Roots’

Technology

Tesla to build new '1st of its kind' data centres

Technology

Indian-origin scientist makes plant-based meat more juicy with no fat

Technology

Researchers find no evidence that game play time limits for minors in China reduce longer play

Technology

CoinDesk to slash workforce ahead of potential sale: Report

News

'Bigg Boss 11' alum Puneesh Sharma says industry has not been nice to me

Health & Lifestyle

Crohn’s disease to surpass 1.6 mn diagnosed cases in 2032 globally: Report

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Palak Purswani is 'finale ready'

Sports

Dewald Brevis, Keshav Maharaj picked for South Africa's white-ball tour of Australia

Technology

Asus ROG Ally excels in gaming as well as in providing OTT entertainment: Arnold Su 

Sports

Indian junior men's, women's hockey teams depart for 4-Nation Tournaments in Germany

Technology

Infosys veteran Richard Lobo joins Byju's to help firm boost HR functions

Sports

Two J&K players to represent India in World Taekwondo Olympic qualifiers in South Korea

News

Ashok Sawhny ‘Sahil’ – A master lyricist and filmmaker with a melodic vision

News

'Pushpa Impossible' actress Karuna Pandey shares her love for sarees

Technology

Researchers turn ChatGPT into Chemistry Assistant

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US