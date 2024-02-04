scorecardresearch
'U can't stop me', says Nora Fatehi; shares BTS video on making 'Im Bossy'

Nora Fatehi has come out with a single ‘Im Bossy’, is unstoppable, going by her post on social media.

'U can't stop me', says Nora Fatehi; shares BTS video on making 'Im Bossy'
Actress Nora Fatehi, who has come out with a single ‘Im Bossy’, is unstoppable, going by her post on social media. Nora took to Instagram, where she shared a behind-the-scenes clip of her getting her hair and make-up done for the music video. It has her song playing in the background.

For the caption, she wrote: “U can’t stop me.”

The audio format for the track was dropped in December and the music video of the song was dropped a week ago and features Nora, doing what she does best – energetic dance.

The number has been choreographed by international choreographer Jojo Gomez, who has previously collaborated with the likes of Beyoncé, Britney Spears, Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato, J. Balvin and Backstreet Boys.

On the acting front, Nora will be seen in Vidyut Jammwal-starrer ‘Crakk – Jeethegaa Toh Jiyegaa!’. It also stars Arjun Rampal and Amy Jackson.

The adrenaline rushing sports drama is helmed by Aditya Datt and is slated to release on February 23.

