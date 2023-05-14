scorecardresearch
Vidyut Jammwal explains why patriotic films are loved universally

Bollywood action star Vidyut Jammwal spoke about why patriotic films give a tough competition to genres such as action, romance and comedy.

By Agency News Desk

Bollywood action star and film producer Vidyut Jammwal, whose latest release ‘IB 71’ has hit the screens, spoke about why patriotic films give a tough competition to genres such as action, romance and comedy.

In conversation, Vidyut, who comes from an army background said: “It has emotions. Everyone has different tastes but when it comes to the love for the country it’s the same for all.”

He added: “I have arguments with my close friends whether they believe they are more patriotic than me, or I am more patriotic than them. So this is an emotion which is universal. That’s the only reason it works.”

Directed by the National-Award winning filmmaker Sankalp Reddy, ‘IB 71’ tells the story of the Ganga hijack of 1971, which helped India gain a strategic advantage over Pakistan.

‘IB 71’ is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series Film and Reliance Entertainment. The Action Hero Films production stars Vidyut Jammwal, Anupam Kher and Vishal Jethwa.

The film is produced by Vidyut Jammwal and Abbas Sayyed, and co-produced by Aditya Shastri, Aditya Chowksey and Shiv Chanana. The film is directed by national award winner Sankalp Reddy with the story by Aditya Shastri and the screenplay by Storyhouse Films LLP.

It was slated for a theatrical release on May 12.

