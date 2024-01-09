Tuesday, January 9, 2024
Vidyut Jammwal-starrer ‘Crakk’ to have a remix of Pakistani star Ali Zafar’s hit track ‘Jhoom’

Vidyut Jammwal's upcoming film 'Crakk' will be having the foot-tapping number 'Jhoom' by Ali Zafar.

By Agency News Desk
Vidyut Jammwal | Crakk | Ali Zafar _ pic courtesy Instagram

Bollywood action star Vidyut Jammwal’s upcoming film ‘Crakk’ will be having the foot-tapping number ‘Jhoom’ by Ali Zafar. The remix features a collaboration between renowned singers Shreya Ghoshal, Vishal Mishra and Tanishk Bagchi.

A heartwarming exchange on social media between Shreya Ghoshal, Vishal Mishra, Tanishk Bagchi, and Ali Zafar has added to the excitement.

Shreya, expressing her admiration for Ali Zafar tweeted, “I have always been a big fan of @AliZafarsays and the beautiful song Jhoom! It’s very close to my heart… and I can’t wait for you all to listen to the song once again as a part of the film Crakk.”

Vishal Mishra shared his enthusiasm said, “Have always been a fan of #diljhoom & singing it with my fav @shreyaghoshal was such an experience! Can’t wait for you to hear it.”

In response, Ali Zafar tweeted, “Bro. Shine on. Love. Always.”

Crakk, produced by Vidyut Jammwal & Action Hero Films, and directed by Aditya Datt is set to hit theatres on February 23.

