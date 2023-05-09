scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Writers' strike forces MTV Awards to go pre-taped, but awardees stand up for strikers

The 2023 MTV Film & TV Awards, which was derailed by the US writers' strike and forced to turn into a non-live event, saw many expressions of support for the striking writers, from entertainment celebrities

By Agency News Desk

The 2023 MTV Film & TV Awards, which was derailed by the US writers’ strike and forced to turn into a non-live event, saw many expressions of support for the striking writers, from entertainment celebrities, according to ‘Variety’.

‘The White Lotus’ star Jennifer Coolidge, who received the Comedic Genius Award, was the first person to reference the strike in her pre-recorded speech, and threw her support behind the Writers Guild of America (WGA), reports ‘Vareity’.

“Almost all great comedy starts with great writers, and as a proud member of SAG [Screen Actors Guild], I stand here before you tonight side-by-side with my sisters and brothers from the WGA, who are fighting for the rights of artistes everywhere,” Coolidge said, according to ‘Variety’.

She added: “I think of the words of Shakespeare where he once said, ‘The play is the thing.’ Well, I don’t want to put words in his mouth or anything, but I think what he really meant was it’s everything.”

‘Stranger Things’ star Joseph Quinn also shouted out for the striking writers, saying, “Being a writer is a hard job and it deserves respect.” The stars of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars”, adds ‘Variety’, threw their support behind the WGA, ending their Best Competition Series speech by saying, “We Queens stand with the writers in their strike.”

And while accepting the Golden Popcorn for Best Show for ‘The Last of Us’, Pedro Pascal said that the show’s creative team is “standing in solidarity with the WGA, that is fighting very hard for fair wages.”

The first big expression of support for the strike came from Drew Barrymore, who stepped down as presenter of the show.

After that, the show’s producers were still hopeful of pulling off some sort of live event sans host. But when the WGA announced it would picket the event on Sunday, the producers gave up and announced that the show would shift to a pre-taped event format, notes ‘Variety’.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
When Nick Jonas rescued Priyanka Chopra from a ‘sloppy kissing scene’
Next article
Tom Cruise invites King Charles III to be "my wingman any time"
This May Also Interest You
Fashion and Lifestyle

Shilpa Shetty gets trolled for wearing a ‘zebra crossing’ outfit

Technology

Betterhalf plans to hire 100 employees, strengthen leadership team

Technology

Logitech appoints Anand Lakshmanan as India Head

Technology

Qualcomm to acquire Autotalks to bolster Snapdragon's automotive safety tech

Technology

Global tech services sector hits $57 bn in deal activity despite slowdown

Technology

IISER Bhopal team creates organic molecules that emit near-infrared light

Technology

Centre asks ICEA, MAIT to ensure FM Radio is active in all mobile phones

Technology

New Android malware discovered that steals your passwords, 2FA codes

Technology

Physics Wallah to invest Rs 100 cr to boost UPSC test preparation

News

Gul Panag says horror genre yet to reach its true potential in India

Sports

IPL 2023: Sooner we forget the loss to Hyderabad, the better it is for us, says Yuzvendra Chahal

Sports

Rafael Nadal missing Roland Garros would be brutal for tennis, says Roger Federer

Sports

World Athletics renews Ukraine Fund to support athletes affected by the war

Sports

Ishan Kishan replaces injured K.L Rahul in WTC Final squad; call on Unadkat, Umesh Yadav to be taken later

Sports

Hockey India names 20-member women's team for Australia Tour

Sports

Men's World Boxing C'ships: Sachin Siwach wins to reach pre-quarters, Naveen ousted

Sports

Champions League: Real Madrid aim for European glory as Man City seek to overcome last season's defeat

Sports

IPL 2023: Punjab Kings win toss, opt to bat first against Kolkata Knight Riders

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US