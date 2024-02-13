HomeBollywoodNews

Yami Gautam Dhar explains why being part of the scripting process is important for actors

Yami Gautam Dhar has shared that as an actor, she enjoys being part of the scripting process.

Yami Gautam Dhar _ pic courtesy Instagram

Actress Yami Gautam Dhar, who is gearing up for her upcoming action-political-drama film ‘Article 370’, has shared that as an actor, she enjoys being part of the scripting process. For an actor, being involved in the film right from the scripting stage, greatly helps them to understand the evolution and arc of their character.

The upcoming film, which has been co-written and produced by her husband Aditya Dhar, sees the actress in the role of an intelligence officer.

The film follows the events in the lead up to the abrogation of the contentious Article 370 of the Indian constitution.

Elaborating on the same, Yami said: “I am an actor who enjoys being a part of the scripting process. Filmmaking is a collaboration of different creative minds coming together to create something as one. Working in ‘Article 370’ has been one of the most satisfying experiences.”

The actress further spoke about her experience of working with the cast and the crew, as she said: “Vaibhav (Tatwawadi), Ashwini (Kaul), all have done some amazing job in the film. They were all so easy to work with. It is always amazing to work with actors who are beaming with fresh energy. I even got an opportunity to work with some really good technicians. Based on my experience of working with Aditya (Jambhale, the director), he has so much regard for his technicians. As a director, he believes in them.”

Presented by Jio Studios and produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar, ‘Article 370’ is slated to release in cinemas worldwide on February 23.

