YRF unveils Pathaan x Tiger theme

Yash Raj Films unveils Pathaan x Tiger theme featuring superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan!

By Editorial Desk
YRF unveils Pathaan x Tiger theme
Pathaan x Tiger Theme featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan _ pic courtesy yt

Yash Raj Film’s latest release ‘Pathaan’ created havoc at the box-office with its unprecedented collections. The film created history by becoming an all-time blockbuster and the highest grossing Hindi film in the history of cinema.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan has been a part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious Spy Universe and starred the biggest superstars of the country – Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film also witnessed the spectacular reunion of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, on the big screen, after almost three decades as two super-spies Pathaan and Tiger, respectively.

Audience was thrilled to see SRK-Salman fight it out together in the iconic scene of Pathaan and are eagerly waiting for their next collaboration in this year’s Diwali bonanza ‘Tiger 3’.

While there’s some time to witness the two superstars yet again on the big screen, YRF has today unveiled the theme song from Pathaan. The theme song, composed by Vishal-Sheykhar, features SRK and Salman from one of the most loved scenes of the film and is the perfect tease for the fans of the superstars, for their next collaboration!

Editorial Desk
Editorial Desk
The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources like the production house or their PR agencies, marketing agencies, etc.. Also, curate content from various domestic and international news agencies. The content team can be contacted on editorial-at-glamsham-dot-com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Hina Khan looks bold in a red see-through dress" Netizen Brutally Trolled for 'Excess Skin Show' in Plunging Backless Dress 
Karan Tacker might be a constant on 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'
