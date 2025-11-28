Eternity Movie Review | Missed Marks Full Of Love

Eternity arrives as A24’s latest romantic fantasy and leans fully into its offbeat charm. The concept of purgatory is presented in a fresh, oddly comforting way that keeps your attention locked early on. It plays with the familiar will they, won’t they structure but finds its real strength in performance and character emotion rather than pure story mechanics.

At the centre is Joan, caught between the warmth of her 65 year marriage to Larry and the sudden reappearance of her first love, Luke, who has waited decades for her in the afterlife. While the setup promises emotional complexity, the dynamic never truly lands when it comes to Luke. His presence feels shallow and more decorative than meaningful, making it hard to believe he was ever a serious emotional contender. In contrast, Larry feels raw, human, lovingly flawed and painfully sincere. Miles Teller gives him a heart that anchors the entire film, while Elizabeth Olsen brings a quiet vulnerability that makes Joan both frustrating and sympathetic.

Where the film truly shines is its supporting cast. Anna and Ryan bring humour and soul to the narrative, elevating the world around the central trio and giving the afterlife setting real personality. Their presence feels essential rather than filler, even when the story starts to stretch.

Technically and visually, the world building is engaging and imaginative, but the film overstays its welcome. For characters who have lived long full lives, the emotional immaturity and indecision feel oddly forced. The last stretch loses its grip, becoming predictable and drawn out, making the final act feel more exhausting than impactful.

At its heart, Eternity wants to explore love, time and emotional growth, but it struggles to fully commit to its own philosophy. The message lands unevenly, and while the start makes you care, the momentum weakens as it reaches its conclusion.

It remains an entertaining one time watch, driven largely by its performances and its attempt to humanise the concept of life after death. Sweet, sometimes frustrating, occasionally touching, but never quite profound.

Final Verdict

A charming idea with strong performances that loses clarity and emotional focus along the way. Worth one watch for the actors and concept, but it never fully realises the depth it aims for.

Movie: Eternity

Director: David Freyne

Cast: Elizabeth Olsen, Miles Teller, Callum Turner, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, John Early

Theatrical Release: November 26, 2025

Runtime: 114 minutes

– Karan Sharma