75th Emmys: Matthew Macfadyen wins Outstanding Supporting Actor in Drama Series for 'Succession'

Actor Matthew Macfadyen on Tuesday won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for the show ‘Succession’, where he played Tom Wambsgans. Actor Pedro Pascal honoured him with the award.

Others in the category included F. Murray Abraham (“The White Lotus”), Nicholas Braun (“Succession”), Michael Imperioli (“The White Lotus”), Theo James (“The White Lotus”), Alan Ruck (“Succession”), Will Sharpe (“The White Lotus”) and Alexander Skarsgard (“Succession”).

After getting the honour, Macfadyen said: “Thank you very much. Television Academy… Succession family… Must make special mention to my onscreen wife Sarah Ruth Snook.” Calling his co-actor Nicholas Braun his “second on-screen wife”, he added: “Acting with you have been a brilliant thing.”