75th Emmys: Steven Yeun, Ali Wong-starrer ‘Beef’ wins Oustanding Limited Series honour

Steven Yeun bagged the Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for ‘Beef’ at the 75th Emmy Awards, the show too was named as the Oustanding Limited Series.

75th Emmys | Steven Yeun - pic courtesy news agency

Right after Steven Yeun bagged the Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for ‘Beef’ at the 75th Emmy Awards, the show too was named as the Oustanding Limited Series. To collect the honour for ‘Beef’, which was competing alongside ‘Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’, ‘Daisy Jones & the Six’, ‘Fleishman Is in Trouble’ and ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’, was its director Lee Sung Jin.

‘Beef’ is a comedy-drama television miniseries created by Korean director Lee Sung Jin for Netflix.

It stars Yeun and Ali Wong as Danny Cho and Amy Lau, two strangers whose involvement in a road rage incident escalates into a prolonged feud.

At the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, it received 13 nominations including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series and acting nods for Yeun, Wong, Lee, Mazino and Maria Bello.

At the 81st Golden Globe Awards, it won in all three of its nominated categories, including Best Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film.

The award event can be streamed on Lionsgate Play in India.

