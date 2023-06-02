scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Al Pacino asked for paternity test from girlfriend as he doubted her pregnancy

Hollywood star Al Pacino reportedly demanded a paternity test from his 29-year-old girlfriend Noor Alfallah as he doubted her pregnancy.

By Agency News Desk
Al Pacino asked for paternity test from girlfriend as he doubted her pregnancy
Al Pacino asked for paternity test from girlfriend as he doubted her pregnancy

Hollywood star Al Pacino reportedly demanded a paternity test from his 29-year-old girlfriend Noor Alfallah as he doubted her pregnancy.

According to TMZ, the 83-year-old didn’t believe he could get Noor pregnant because of “a medical issue that typically causes infertility.”

Noor already went through with the test, and it’s proven that the Hollywood star is indeed the father of her child, reports aceshowbiz.com.

News about Noor’s pregnancy emerged in late May.

She is reportedly eight months along and Al’s representative revealed that the twosome will be welcoming their first child together in a month.

The ‘House of Gucci’ star, however, was actually not planning to have baby No. 4. It is also noted that it may be too soon for them as they have only been dating for a year.

Al and Noor were first rumoured to be dating in April 2022 when they were snapped grabbing dinner together. According to Page Six, they had actually been quietly dating since the pandemic. “Pacino and Noor started seeing each other during the pandemic,” a source told the outlet.

The insider further said that Al and Noor aren’t bothered by their age difference of decades. “She has been with Al for some time, and they get on very well,” the source went on noting.

“The age gap doesn’t seem to be a problem, even though he is older than her father. She moves with the wealthy jet-set crowd, and she comes from a family with money.”

Additionally, dating an older man isn’t something new for Noor. “She mostly dates very rich older men, she was with Mick Jagger for a while, and then she dated Nicholas Berggruen,” the source shared.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Hooper, Reifer, Franklin named assistant coaches of West Indies men's red-ball team
Next article
Michael Keaton-Batman casting backlash made Mark Hamill do Joker audition
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Global primate genome study reveals their evolution, applications for human health

Health & Lifestyle

Glamyo Health founders plan to flee, declare bankruptcy: Sacked employee in FIR

Technology

Monthly crypto exchange volume sees drop in May, reaching 32-month low

Sports

Thailand Open: Lakshya Sen in semis; Kiran George loses to France's Popov in quarters (Ld)

News

Supriya Shukla: 'I ensure that my presence in the show makes a difference'

Technology

Apple publishes iOS 16 usage statistics for iPhone ahead of WWDC

Technology

Your vegetable chopping boards can produce toxic microparticles

Sports

La Liga: Chase for last European berth, battle for relegation dominate final Matchday of season

News

It's a busy half of 2023 for Pankaj Tripathi with seven releases lined up

News

'Nepokid' Aarohi Patel has two hit Gujarati films and no Bollywood plans

Fashion and Lifestyle

Ileana Dcruz shares first glimpse of boyfriend since pregnancy announcement

News

Papon collaborates with Grammy-nominated Darren Heelis for 2 new albums

News

Neha Kakkar, Tony Kakkar & Tony Jr drop new summer party song 'Balenciaga'

News

Ayushmann Khurrana: ‘Nation-building starts from being inclusive as a society’

Sports

WTC Final: Shami can ask really good questions of Australian batters if he finds movement off the pitch: Jason Gillespie

Technology

NASA invites public to send 'message in a bottle' aboard Europa Clipper

Technology

WhatsApp working on redesigned keyboard with emoji category bar on Android

News

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli to attend FA Cup Final in London

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US