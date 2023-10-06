An Avenger returns! Here’s how Captain Marvel fuelled the idea of Avengers

Marvel Studios unveiled one of the strongest Avengers and how!! Fans across the world have been wanting to witness Captain Marvel’s return to the silver screens with bated breath. The Marvels will feature Captain Marvel’s return alongside the power-packed super-ladies Ms. Marvel, and Monica Rambeau. The electrifying team-up is all set to fly higher, further, faster, and together against a mighty Kree threat.

Nick Fury calls for Captain Marvel’s help from the deepest trenches of space, for yet another battle that demands 3x the power to annihilate the threat. Considering the long-known association between Captain Marvel and Nick Fury, the electrifying might of Captain Marvel’s battle against the Kree empire in the Mid-90s was an absolute alarm of attacks to be followed on the earth and the universe. Due to this, there was an imminent need to assemble the mighty heroes for the toughest battles.

Preparing for unimaginable threats alongside the Avengers, Captain Marvel is back in action as the stakes are high and the battle is too close to home. The fans are highly anticipating the three lightning superheroes joining hands in the first-ever female-led ensemble film of the MCU.

Witness The Marvels this Diwali, only in theatres in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.