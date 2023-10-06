scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

An Avenger returns! Here’s how Captain Marvel fuelled the idea of Avengers

By Editorial Desk
An Avenger returns! Here's how Captain Marvel fuelled the idea of Avengers
Captain Marvel _ pic courtesy instagram

Marvel Studios unveiled one of the strongest Avengers and how!! Fans across the world have been wanting to witness Captain Marvel’s return to the silver screens with bated breath. The Marvels will feature Captain Marvel’s return alongside the power-packed super-ladies Ms. Marvel, and Monica Rambeau. The electrifying team-up is all set to fly higher, further, faster, and together against a mighty Kree threat.

Nick Fury calls for Captain Marvel’s help from the deepest trenches of space, for yet another battle that demands 3x the power to annihilate the threat. Considering the long-known association between Captain Marvel and Nick Fury, the electrifying might of Captain Marvel’s battle against the Kree empire in the Mid-90s was an absolute alarm of attacks to be followed on the earth and the universe. Due to this, there was an imminent need to assemble the mighty heroes for the toughest battles.

Preparing for unimaginable threats alongside the Avengers, Captain Marvel is back in action as the stakes are high and the battle is too close to home. The fans are highly anticipating the three lightning superheroes joining hands in the first-ever female-led ensemble film of the MCU.

Witness The Marvels this Diwali, only in theatres in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Pic. Sourcecaptainmarvelofficial
7
Editorial Desk
Editorial Desk
The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources like the production house or their PR agencies, marketing agencies, etc.. Also, curate content from various domestic and international news agencies. The content team can be contacted on editorial-at-glamsham-dot-com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
When Imran Khan took steroids to bulk up
Next article
Travis Scott tour tickets drop after Astroworld tragedy
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US