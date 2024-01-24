Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater hold hands at airport while joined by her dog

HomeInternationalNewsAriana Grande, Ethan Slater hold hands at airport while joined by her...

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater have touched down in New York City. The couple was photographed holding hands when they arrived in the Big Apple.

Singer-songwriter Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater have touched down in New York City. The couple was photographed holding hands when they arrived in the Big Apple. The two coordinated in matching black puffer coats while walking with the singer’s dog, Toulouse. Grande, 30, was dressed in a grey sweatshirt with a pair of black sweatpants and black sneakers, reports ‘People’ magazine.

She topped off her look with a Wicked embroidered baseball cap. Meanwhile, Slater, 31, wore a similar look with a pair of black sweatpants, black sneakers and a white T-shirt.

More recently, the Grammy winner teased new music in December and, at the start of this month, dropped her latest single, ‘Yes, And?’. Two days later, she announced the release of her seventh studio album Eternal Sunshine, which is set for release on March 8.

As per ‘People’, the singer and the Broadway star made one of their first few appearances together when they grabbed dinner with Grande’s dad, Ed Butera. The trio dined at an Italian restaurant in New York City before Slater’s Spamalot performance.

Grande and Slater met on the set of the upcoming movie adaptation of ‘Wicked’, and developed a romance offscreen. The pair’s relationship followed her separation from husband Dalton Gomez and Slater’s separation from wife Lilly Jay. Grande and Gomez, 28, settled their divorce in October after two years of marriage.

