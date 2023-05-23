scorecardresearch
Ashley Graham tapes her mouth shut to sleep, says she's 'never slept better'

Ashley Graham has shared an image of herself sleeping with her mouth taped shut.

By Agency News Desk
Model Ashley Graham has shared an image of herself sleeping with her mouth taped shut.

She took to her Instagram Story with a snap of herself sleeping with her mouth taped shut, which is a popular at-home treatment to combat issues such as snoring.

In a post shared to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, the 35-year-old looked sound asleep with pink earplugs as a tiny piece of tape was positioned atop her lips, reports mirror.co.uk.

“I started taping my mouth shut when I sleep and I have never slept better – and even better when I wake up. Don’t knock it till you try it!!’ the mother of three captioned the image.

Mouth taping has become a popular home treatment over the last few years to encourage people to breathe through their nose, which in return can help with a whole host of problems such as snoring and bad breath.

Sleep is undoubtedly essential for Sports Illustrated model Ashley, as she is a mother to three young children.

This comes after Ashley showed off her weight loss at the Cannes Film Festival, as she took to the annual event’s various red carpets in a slew of sensational outfits.

The brunette, who shares baby twins Roman and Malachi and three-year-old son Isaac with her husband, Justin Ervin, has a hugely successful modelling career where she promotes body positivity.

However, she recently noted that more has to be done in the fashion industry in terms of inclusivity.

While speaking at the 12th annual Women Making History Awards gala, Ashley said that she “never felt complete” despite being a successful model.

She said: “I have been working as a model for over 20 years, and I still am fighting to this day for equality of size diversity on the runway on the covers of magazines, film, and TV. And it’s never felt complete.

“I think there’s still a lot of work to do. And that’s why I tell younger women and women who are also fighting for what things that they believe is just to keep going. Keep fighting, keep striving for what it is that you want to change,” she added to ‘People’ magazine.

Meanwhile, in April, Ashley achieved a significant career milestone as she was ranked number one on Maxim’s Hot 100 Sexiest Women.

This comes after she went viral on social media post her Oscars interview with British actor Hugh Grant was described as “painful” and “awkward”.

Interviewing the ‘Notting Hill’ actor on the red carpet, a very excited Ashley was met with short and sarcastic responses during the exchange.

When speaking about the cringe-worthy moment, the catwalk queen told TMZ: “You know what, my mama told me to kill people with kindness”.

