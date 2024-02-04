Austin Butler says not having eyebrows in 'Dune: Part Two' feels 'liberating'

Star Austin Butler has shared that it was “liberating not having eyebrows” in his upcoming film ‘Dune: Part Two’. The 32-year-old actor shared insight into his transformation when appearing in an episode of ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’.

He said: “It was so liberating not having eyebrows… You don’t realise how much they weigh you down. I was just streamlined.”

Butler went on to divulge that he didn’t even need to shave his eyebrows for the role, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“I was going to a job right after,” he said.

The actor added: “And this director named Jeff Nichols said, ‘They can afford to make you bald cap but we can’t really make you hair. So, can you just get a bald cap?’ So that’s what I did.”

Butler, who was joined by his co-stars Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya Coleman and Florence Pugh, added that the hair and makeup team of ‘Dune’ sculpted a special bald cap to conceal his eyebrows.

“It was three hours a day,” he said of the time it took to get him ready, “and that was when they brought it down.”

The Golden Globe Award winner goes completely bald to play villain Feyd-Rautha.

Feyd-Rauth is the evil nephew of Baron Harkonnen (Stellan Skarsgard) and the brother of the sadistic Glossu Rabban, played by Dave Bautista. Sting previously portrayed the role in David Lynch’s 1984 film adaptation.