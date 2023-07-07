Big B on 'Project K': Honoured to be in same frame with Prabhas

Mumbai, July 6 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Friday penned a heartwarming note for the crew and cast members of ‘Project K’ and said that he is honoured to be a part of the movie and of being in the same frame as Prabhas.

Amitabh took to Twitter, where he shared the news by Vyjayanthi Movies about ‘Project K’ making its debut at the San Diego Comic Con.

In the caption, Big B wrote: “I am honoured and have had the great privilege of being a part of this great enterprise in Telugu Cinema , ‘Project K’ and to have had the huge honour of being in the same frame of the Idol, Prabhas.”

“Thank you all… and thank you Nagi Sir, for thinking of me… The humility, the respect and the concern Prabhas has given me has been so so touching and emotional… Not for me, but for all those involved in ‘Project K’ , may your hard work touch new horizons…love and prayers.”

‘Project K’ is a multi-lingual sci-fi film produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, boasting an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani, each portraying pivotal roles that will contribute to the film’s extraordinary narrative.

Vyjayanthi Movies will host engaging conversations and unforgettable performances, providing attendees with a glimpse into India’s vibrant culture and the world of science fiction.

The SDCC celebration will commence with an exciting panel featuring special guests Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan, Prabhas and Deepika alongside the National award-winning director Nag Ashwin, on July 20.

During this panel, the creators of ‘Project K’ will unveil the film’s title, trailer, and release date, treating the audience to a truly immersive experience on Comic-Con’s grandest stage.

–IANS

