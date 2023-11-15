scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Billie Eilish angry over 'nobody ever says a thing about men's bodies'

By Agency News Desk

Singer Billie Eilish fired back at what she sees as an unfair focus on women’s physiques. “Nobody ever says a thing about men’s bodies. If you’re muscular, cool. If you’re not, cool. If you’re rail thin, cool,” she fumed about what she thinks is a double standard between the sexes when it comes to body image, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Billie, who has fronted the cover of Variety magazine’s “Power of Women” issue, added: “If you have a dad bod, cool. If you’re pudgy, love it! Everybody’s happy with it. You know why? Because girls are nice. They don’t give a f*** because we see people for who they are!”

The singer also said despite knowing she has always had “bog b**bs” she has “never felt like a woman.”

The Grammy-winner added she doesn’t feel “feminine” or “desirable” and has to train her brain to believe she is a “pretty girl.”

Billie said: “I’ve never felt like a woman, to be honest with you. I’ve never felt desirable. I’ve never felt feminine. I have to convince myself that I’m, like, a pretty girl. I identify as ‘she/her’ and things like that, but I’ve never really felt like a girl.”

The ‘Your Power’ singer has become renowned for wearing baggy clothes and said she hated it when people suddenly “sexualised” her when she changed her trademark look and showed off skin.

The singer said: “I wasn’t trying to have people not sexualise me. But I didn’t want people to have access to my body, even visually. I wasn’t strong enough and secure enough to show it. If I had shown it at that time, I would have been completely devastated if people had said anything.”

“Maybe my not really caring about being sexualised is because I’ve never felt desired or desirable,” she added.

Billiesaid: “I have big boobs. I’ve had big boobs since I was nine years old, and that’s just the way I am.”

“That’s how I look. You wear something that’s at all revealing, and everyone’s like, ‘Oh, but you didn’t want people to sexualise you?’ … I’m literally a being that is sexual sometimes.”

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Taylor Swift to spend Thanksgiving with family
Next article
Kim Kardashian says she's 'more religious than most people guess'
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US