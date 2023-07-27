scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Courteney Cox enjoys dinner date with longtime partner Johnny McDaid

Courteney Cox and Snow Patrol guitarist Johnny McDaid looked happy and in love as they stepped out in New York for a date night.

By Agency News Desk
Courteney Cox enjoys dinner date with longtime partner Johnny McDaid
Courteney Cox enjoys dinner date with longtime partner Johnny McDaid

‘Friends’ star Courteney Cox and Snow Patrol guitarist Johnny McDaid looked happy and in love as they stepped out in New York for a date night.

The ‘Scream’ star was spotted alongside her longtime partner as they grabbed a bite to eat, reports The Mirror.

The 59-year-old looked stunning in a casual look as she paired a white t-shirt and jeans combination with a denim jacket. She accessorised the outfit with a crossover black purse and white trainers. She completed the look with a pair of stylish sunglasses.

Johnny, 47, also went for the dressed down look as he opted for an all black look, including a black leather jacket over the top of a zipped hoody.

As per The Mirror, the American actress and Brit musician have been dating since 2013. By 2014, they had announced their engagement. Despite things taking a downward turn and their engagement later being called off, the pair have remained together, and look closer than ever.

Courteney first met Johnny at a party in Los Angeles when they were introduced by mutual friend Ed Sheeran.

The actress was previously wed to ‘Scream’ co-star David Arquette. They were married between 1999 and 2010 and share a daughter, Coco, 19, — to whom Jennifer Aniston is her godmother.

In April, David opened up about their marriage, saying he felt “inferior” at times.

He said her mammoth earnings during the height of her ‘Friends’ fame was a struggle for him as she earned up to $1million per episode for her portrayal of Monica Geller in the iconic sitcom.

David, who was by no means failing in his career during their marriage, said her success was “difficult” to swallow as he desperately wanted to be the one to “pick up the check”.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Team C contestants fight each other to sell max number of toys for 'Ticket To Finale'
Next article
After 'Jubile', Vikramaditya Motwane to helm 'Indi(r)a's Emergency', 'Black Warrant' adaptation
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Japan Open: Lakshya, Prannoy, Satwik-Chirag storm into quarters; Treesa-Gayatri ousted (Ld)

News

'Safed' teaser: A transgender, abandoned widow and a love story that hits hard

News

After 'Jubile', Vikramaditya Motwane to helm 'Indi(r)a's Emergency', 'Black Warrant' adaptation

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Team C contestants fight each other to sell max number of toys for 'Ticket To Finale'

Technology

Video game developer CD Projekt to lay off 9% of staff

News

Raghav Juyal says working with 'Yudhra' director was a master class in suspense, action

Sports

Mohd Siraj returns home after being rested for West Indies ODIs to manage workload: Report

News

Sinead O'Connor, known for evocative voice & activism, passes away at 56

Sports

Hockey India announces 20-member junior men’s team for Germany 4-Nation event

Technology

Yoga may help older women at risk for Alzheimer's: Study

Technology

ISRO conducts hot tests on Gaganyaan Service Module Propulsion Systems

News

Tupac Shakur's custom ring sold for Rs 8.20 crore at auction

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan says, ‘Muje Avinash Sachdev mein interest hain’; Jiya Shankar replies saying, ‘Mera dil tod diya tune’

News

Bo Goldman, screenwriter for ‘One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest’, passes away at 90

Technology

Tech startup Wiom raises Rs 140 cr to make unlimited internet affordable

News

Ameesha Patel says she shares father-daughter relationship with ‘Gadar’ maker Anil Sharma: ‘We block each other’

Sports

If opportunities do come up, I'll certainly consider it: Uthappa on coaching IPL teamm

News

Adah Sharma on ‘Commando’ series role: ‘She will be common link between OTT and the film’

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US