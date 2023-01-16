scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Critics’ Choice Awards: Giancarlo Esposito wins Best Supporting Actor for ‘Better Call Saul’

By News Bureau

Gustavo Fring is marking his territory with Giancarlo Esposito winning the Critics’ Choice Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his work in the crime and legal drama ‘Better Call Saul’.

The actor has immortalised the character of the owner of the fictional fast food chain Los Pollos Hermanos but works under the shadows as a drug lord who profits off Walter White’s and Jesse Pinkman’s crystal blue methamphetamine.

Esposito made his Broadway debut in 1968, playing an enslaved child opposite Shirley Jones in the short-lived musical aMaggie Flynn’, set during the New York Draft Riots of 1863.

He was also a member of the youthful cast of the Stephen Sondheim-Harold Prince collaboration Merrily We Roll Along, which closed with 16 performances and 56 previews in 1981.

Previous article
Critics’ Choice Awards: Amanda Seyfried wins Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV movie
Next article
Critics’ Choice Awards: Actors bring their best in fashion on red carpet
This May Also Interest You
News

CCA2023: Best Picture for season's favourite 'Everything Everywhere…'

News

CCA2023: Cate Blanchett bags Best Actress honour for 'Tar'

News

SS Rajamoli says 'Mera Bharat Mahan' on 28th Critics Choice Award stage

News

Critics’ Choice Award: Brendon Fraser named Best Actor for ‘The Whale’

News

Critics’ Choice Awards: S S Rajamouli loses best director award to Daniels of ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’

News

Critics’ Choice Awards: Bob Odenkirk wins Best Actor in a Drama Series for ‘Better Call Saul’

News

Critics Choice Awards: Zendaya wins Best Actress in a Drama Series

News

Critics Choice Awards: Jeremy Allen White bags Best Actor in Comedy Series

News

Critics’ Choice Awards: ‘Better Call Saul’ takes home third trophy with Best Drama Series win

News

Critics’ Choice Awards: M M Keeravani says ‘uniqueness, freshness’ of ‘Naatu Naatu’ caught attention

News

Critics Choice Awards: S S Rajamouli poses with award

Fashion & Lifestyle

Critics’ Choice Awards: Actors bring their best in fashion on red carpet

News

Critics’ Choice Awards: Amanda Seyfried wins Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV movie

News

Critics Choice Awards: Niecy Nash clinches Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

News

Critics Choice Awards: Angela Bassett wins Best Supporting Actress for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

News

CCA2023: Netflix film 'Pinocchio' named Best Animated feature

News

CCA2023: Ke Huy Quan wins Best Supporting Actor for 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'

News

CCA2023: Daniel Radcliffe wins Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

News

CCA2023: 'RRR' loses Best VFX Effects to 'Avatar: The Way of Water'

Health & Lifestyle

Pakistan launches nationwide polio eradication drive

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US