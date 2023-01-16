Critics’ Choice Awards: Giancarlo Esposito wins Best Supporting Actor for ‘Better Call Saul’

Gustavo Fring is marking his territory with Giancarlo Esposito winning the Critics’ Choice Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his work in the crime and legal drama ‘Better Call Saul’.

The actor has immortalised the character of the owner of the fictional fast food chain Los Pollos Hermanos but works under the shadows as a drug lord who profits off Walter White’s and Jesse Pinkman’s crystal blue methamphetamine.

Esposito made his Broadway debut in 1968, playing an enslaved child opposite Shirley Jones in the short-lived musical aMaggie Flynn’, set during the New York Draft Riots of 1863.

He was also a member of the youthful cast of the Stephen Sondheim-Harold Prince collaboration Merrily We Roll Along, which closed with 16 performances and 56 previews in 1981.