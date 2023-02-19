scorecardresearch
'Die Hard 2', 'Face/Off' cinematographer Oliver Wood dies at 80

Oliver Wood, an English cinematographer whose credits include 'Die Hard 2', has passed away following a battle with cancer. He was 80.

By News Bureau

Oliver Wood, an English cinematographer whose credits include ‘Die Hard 2’, ‘Face/Off’, ‘The Other Guys’ and the original ‘Bourne’ trilogy, has passed away at his home in Hollywood following a battle with cancer. He was 80.

With a career spanning across seven decades, Wood worked across a wide variety of projects, collaborating with directors like John Woo, Adam McKay, Antoine Fuqua, Barry Sonnenfeld and Larry Cohen, reports ‘Variety’.

He was nominated for a BAFTA award for best cinematography for his work on 2007’s aThe Bourne Ultimatum’, directed by Paul Greengrass.

Born in London, Wood moved to New York City when he was 19. His first major credit came on Leonard Kastle’s 1970 crime film ‘The Honeymoon Killers’ making a strong impression for his technique of using available light to give the anachronistic dark comedy the look of a newsreel.

As per ‘Variety’, Wood shot numerous B-movies and independent films throughout the late 1970s and ’80s, frequently collaborating with cinematographers Joseph Mangine and Fred Murphy. He also worked as a camera operator on high-profile projects, including 1984’s ‘Body Rock’ and the 1985 film ‘To Live and Die in L.A.’

Wood was a prolific music video and commercial cinematographer, working for directors like Bob Giraldi and Rupert Wainwright. Wood’s breakthrough arrived working as the director of photography for 53 episodes of the hit crime series ‘Miami Vice’ serving as the series’ primary DP between 1987 and 1989.

Big-budget Hollywood films followed in the ’90s, with notable credits including ‘Die Hard 2’, ‘Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey’, ‘Face/Off’ and ‘U-571’.

Entertainment Today

