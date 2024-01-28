Dua Lipa proved to be a true professional, punctual and dedicated, says ‘Argylle’ director

Grammy winner Dua Lipa will be seen in shades of gray in the upcoming film ‘Argylle’ and the film’s director said that when the singer came on board she proved to be a “true professional, punctual and dedicated.” Lips plays as Argylle’s elegant, lethal nemesis, Lagrange. She is an international terrorist, working for the highest bidder.

Talking about the coming on board and elaborating further on her role , Lipa says, “I was starting to put out feelers that I wanted to do a film at some point, and Matthew got in touch. I was excited but nervous because I had never done anything like this before. I feel like she’s definitely my alter-ego. I’m going to take her with me after this everywhere I go.”

Thrilled about working with Vaughn on such a fresh, innovative take on the spy-thriller genre, she said: “What I love about Matthew is he’s always out there pushing boundaries. There is this wonderful contrast to the movie. There are incredible stunts and fight scenes, but there is also this disco element that has been intertwined. And I’m a sucker for juxtaposition.”

Lipa was exactly what the role needed and what Vaughn had been hoping to find for the role of the sexy, sinister Lagrange.

Vaughn said: “I needed to cast someone who could hold her own opposite Henry Cavill and embody the world of the classic spy. The role needed someone instantly recognizable and glamorous. My kids introduced me to Dua Lipa through her music and then I saw her on a chat show, wearing a beautiful Valentino dress that not many could pull off.

“In the wrong hands, it could have looked like a Christmas tree decoration, but she looked glamorous and exactly like what we were looking for in the role.

“ As soon as she showed up on set, she proved to be a true professional, a pleasure to work with, punctual and dedicated. She did a fantastic job.”

Apple Original Films presents, in association with MARV, a Cloudy production. Argylle is distributed by Universal Pictures (Warner Bros. Discovery) and will be released in India on February 2 in English and Hindi.

The stellar ensemble includes Henry Cavill as agent Argylle, John Cene as Argylle’s best friend Wyatt, Oscar winner Ariana Debose (West Side Story) as their fearless field tech, Keira; Oscar nominee Richard E Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?) as Fowler, a senior member of agent Argylle’s organisation.