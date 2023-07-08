scorecardresearch
Dua Lipa's sister Rina Lipa to make her film debut with 'Great Expectations'

Rina Lipa, sister of pop-star Dua Lipa, is set to make her feature film debut in an adaptation of Charles Dickens' classic novel 'Great Expectations'.

Dua Lipa's sister Rina Lipa to make her film debut with 'Great Expectations'
Rina Lipa _ pic courtesy instagram

Model and dancer Rina Lipa, the sister of pop-star Dua Lipa, is set to make her feature film debut in an adaptation of English author Charles Dickens’ classic novel ‘Great Expectations’. As reported by Deadline, the movie will follow ‘Great Expectations’ character Pip (played by McAuliffe) later in life. When he receives a mysterious invitation for a weekend retreat from his childhood benefactor Miss Havisham, he thinks his bad luck is about to change. Only, Miss Havisham never actually shows up. Instead, Pip is reunited with his first love, the beautiful but emotionally cold Estella (Blu Hunt).

He also meets Avery Harper, a chef with an agenda (Annie Q. Riegel), Bernard Nasby, a hedge fund manager with a chip on his shoulder (Samuel Arnold), and a group of other characters who have all been invited to play Havisham’s succession game and solve a riddle that could unlock the inheritance of her fortune. The weekend takes an unexpected twist when one of the guests ends up dead and everyone present becomes a suspect.

The movie is written and directed by Chris Robert Riegel, and produced by Dave Hansen, Clay Pecorin , Andrew Panay and Jared Iacino.

The ‘Great Expectations’ film will star Callan McAuliffe, Blu Hunt, Samuel Arnold and Annie Q. Riegel.

Additional cast members include Colin Ferguson, Chris Gray, Nadia Alexander, and Jenna Leigh Green.

Rina’s role in the project is currently unclear, though more details are likely to arrive soon as the project is currently in post-production, and is aimed for a festival run sometime in late 2023.

Pic. Sourcerinalipa
