Elijah Wood Is Returning to Middle-earth Celebrations as The Lord of the Rings Turns 25

Can you believe it’s been almost 25 years since Frodo Baggins first left the Shire? One of the most influential film franchises in history is preparing for a major milestone, and fans are already feeling nostalgic. The Lord of the Rings is officially celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, and the festivities are set to begin with a special appearance from Elijah Wood, the actor who brought Frodo to life for an entire generation. Wood has been announced as the first major guest for CCXP 2026, one of the world’s biggest fan conventions, taking place in São Paulo, Brazil this December. The event’s theme, appropriately titled Fellowship Forever, will honor the legacy of Peter Jackson’s groundbreaking fantasy trilogy and the impact it continues to have decades later.

For many movie fans, The Lord of the Rings wasn’t just another blockbuster. It was a cultural moment.

When The Fellowship of the Ring arrived in theaters in December 2001, few could have predicted what would follow. Across three films, the adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien’s beloved novels became a global phenomenon, earning nearly $3 billion at the worldwide box office and collecting 17 Academy Awards along the way.

More importantly, it changed how Hollywood viewed fantasy storytelling.

Long before cinematic universes became the norm, Jackson’s trilogy proved that audiences would embrace ambitious, interconnected storytelling on a massive scale. The films helped pave the way for franchises like Harry Potter, Game of Thrones, and countless fantasy adaptations that followed.

Wood, who was just 20 years old when audiences first met Frodo, remains one of the faces most closely associated with the franchise. While he has gone on to build an impressive career through projects like Wilfred, Yellowjackets, and numerous independent films, Middle-earth remains a defining part of his legacy.

The anniversary celebration is also arriving at a fascinating moment for the franchise. Between new films in development, expanding stories set in Tolkien’s universe, and continued fan interest around the world, The Lord of the Rings remains as relevant today as it was a quarter-century ago.

Few movie franchises maintain this level of devotion after 25 years.

But then again, few franchises gave audiences unforgettable characters, epic battles, emotional goodbyes, and a journey that still feels timeless decades later.

As fans prepare to celebrate the anniversary, one thing is clear: the road may go ever on and on, but Middle-earth isn’t going anywhere.