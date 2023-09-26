Ellen Burstyn on returning as Chris MacNeil in ‘The Exorcist: Believer’

The scariest movie is back this Halloween season with a terrifying new chapter. Universal Pictures (distributed by Warner Bros. Discovery) has dropped two trailers for ‘The Exorcist: Believer’ and each one is more petrifying than the last. Directed by the maestro of the horror genre, David Gordon Green, the fans have gotten a glimpse into the world of ‘The Exorcist’ which is filled with spine-chilling visuals.

Academy award winning actress Ellen Burstyn is all set to reprise her role of Chris Macneil and dive into the world of the devil.

Together, Green and Burstyn imagined the journey that Chris MacNeil began after her daughter Regan’s brutal exorcism in 1973. Since the events of the first film, Chris has dedicated her life to helping others understand the phenomenon of possession – especially other parents who have gone through hardships of the unexplained.

Talking about her part in the film, Burstyn says, “Chris has had 50 years of living, and I thought, ‘Who has she become? What are the experiences that happened to her in those 50 years, and how does that affect the person she is now?’ That interested me creatively. We are, in any moment of time, the sum total of everything that has happened to us and how that has become part of our character. That was an interesting challenge to explore.”

Speaking about Ellen Burstyn’s involvement in the film, producer David Robinson says, “We would have no film without Ellen. She is an extraordinary actor, and we knew what she could bring to this movie and to the rest of the cast. She is the heart of the story. Not only is she an incredible actress, but when audiences see the relationship that she has with Leslie and the children, they will be so impressed.”

The Exorcist: Believer will be out in theatres worldwide and will be available in India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on 6th October 2023.