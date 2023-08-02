scorecardresearch
Emma Corrin to play a mysterious villainous role in 'Deadpool 3'

Emma Corrin, known for ‘The Crown’, is now set to play a villainous role in ‘Deadpool 3’. She said that “I’m really excited to play a villain.”

By Agency News Desk
English actress Emma Corrin, best known for her role in the series ‘The Crown’, is now set to play a villainous role in ‘Deadpool 3’. She opened up on her new venture, saying that she is really excited to do her new role, though her current role in the movie is unknown. The actress while speaking to ‘Empire’ magazine said that “I’m really excited to play a villain.”

Her character is a complete mystery as both director Shawn Levy and actor Ryan Reynolds have hardly revealed anything apart from the new Deadpool costume and Hugh Jackman reprising his role as Wolverine, while donning his iconic comic costume minus the helmet.

“I haven’t done that, and it’s an itch I want to scratch,” Corrin said, quoted by ‘The Hollywood Reporter’. Shawn Levy approached the actor after seeing her onstage in a production of Virginia Woolf’s British period drama film ‘Orlando’.

“I’d heard about the project but, classic Marvel, they couldn’t tell me anything about it,” she continued. “Absolutely nothing. Zilch. So, I met him being like, ‘I don’t know what this is about.’”

She further went on to explain that entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe for her was an entirely new step as she was unfamiliar with almost every hero and villain, as well as the majority of the storylines.

“I’ve watched ‘Spider-Man’ and ‘Black Panther’. I was like, ‘Look, you’re gonna have to debrief me into this’. It’s such an intricate world. There’s so much to it, so it’s an absolute mind-f***.”

“All the language and the Easter eggs, and this person is related to that person who did this, and this person came back and this person’s dead… it’s amazing.”

To enter her role, she began studying the character and his many details which left her curious and absolutely baffled.

She went on to explain: “I really understand why it means as much as it does to so many people. It’s a phenomenon, and I feel really lucky to be part of it, especially Deadpool because I love the fact that it’s self-aware, and critical of its own inner workings.”

This is not far from the truth as Deadpool who was created as a parody of the assassin Deathstroke from DC is in fact one of the more complex characters of Marvel.

Despite being aware that he is a comic book character, frequently engaging in fourth wall breaking, his mindset is very hard to comprehend as he is very crazy, and highly unpredictable.

‘Deadpool 3’ will be the first entry of the character into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and will be one of its few 18+films as it will retain its excessive abusive language and violence.

Entertainment Today

