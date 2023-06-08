scorecardresearch
Ezra Miller on 'The Flash': 'There's something really human about the story'

'The Flash' is all set to see the light of day on the big screen.

By Agency News Desk
After several delays, ‘The Flash’ is all set to see the light of day on the big screen. It’s actor Ezra Miller spoke about the story arc and said that there’s “something really basic, human” about it.

Directed by Andy Muschietti, the film will see Miller reprising the titular role of The Flash/Barry Allen in the DC Super Hero’s first-ever standalone feature film.

Miller said: “There’s something really basic and human about the story. Barry lives with the pain of trying to solve problems in his past. And this is his journey, someone who refuses to give up hope that he can resolve them and can find a balance between his ceaseless hope-which we love about him-and the acceptance that makes a future possible.”

Delving deeper into his character and what differentiates Barry Allen and The Flash, Ezra said: “What I like about him is I feel like there’s a lot in Barry’s personality that distinguishes him from the rest of the gang. I’ve always really enjoyed him as someone who’s vulnerable and lacks the self-assurance and cockiness that we generally associate with super heroism.”

He added: “And what I love about The Flash as a Super Hero is that it’s theoretically just a singular power-his speed-but when combined with his intelligence and then pushed to extremes means so many different capacities, capabilities and powers.”

When asked about the role of The Flash in a larger sense and as part of the DC Universe, Ezra said: “Barry Allen is, like, the access point, because he breaks these barriers of the speed of light and so forth. And so he is the mechanism by which we can experience and understand the multiverse within DC.”

“Essentially, multiversity is an idea that comes from contemporary quantum theory.”

“It’s a big part of what people speculate might be the reality that we’re in-which is that every iteration of the universe exists, and this is the one that we happen to be in. There’s a long history of The Flash being the mechanism to explore different quantum theories and that’s one of the major ones that gets explored in this movie.”

Alongside Ezra Miller, ‘The Flash’ ensemble also includes rising star Ben Affleck, Sasha Calle, Michael Shannon, Ron Livingston, Maribel Verdu, Kiersey Clemons, Antje Traue and Michael Keaton.

Warner Bros Pictures will be releasing ‘The Flash’ in India on June 15.

