Gigi Hadid thanks Varun Dhawan for making her ‘Bollywood dreams come true’

Gigi Hadid put to rest the controversy surrounding Varun Dhawan lifting her in his arms onto the stage on Day 2 of the NMACC opening on Saturday

By News Bureau

American supermodel Gigi Hadid put to rest the controversy surrounding Varun Dhawan lifting her in his arms onto the stage on Day 2 of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) opening on Saturday night. Sharing the viral video of Varun’s action on her Instagram Stories, Gigi wrote: “@Varundvn making my Bollywood dreams come true”.

It looked spontaneous, but Varun said it was planned, and the video even shows RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani cheering Gigi after she’s brought back by Varun to the spot where the celebrity guests had gathered. Social media users, however, slammed Varun for mishandling a woman and alleged that Gigi looked affronted.

Gigi, incidentally, carried off effortlessly her white and gold Chikankari saree paired with a gold statement blouse, both by Mumbai’s best-known fashion designers, Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

Responding to the outpouring of criticism, Varun said: “I guess today you woke up and decided to be woke. So lemme burst ur bubble and tell u it was planned for her to be on stage so find a new Twitter cause to vent about rather than going out and doing something about things.”

Now that Gigi seems to be lauding him, Varun’s critics can finally look for another “cause to vent about”!

