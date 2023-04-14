scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Jamie Foxx has '8 unfinished working days' on new film after medical emergency

The 'Django Unchained' star Jamie Foxx is in the middle of filming scenes for 'Back In Action', which also features Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close

By Agency News Desk
Jamie Foxx has '8 unfinished working days' on new film after medical emergency
Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx

‘Django Unchained’ star Jamie Foxx’s medical emergency is said to be causing havoc with the filming for his latest movie. The star, 55, is in the middle of filming scenes for ‘Back In Action’, which also features Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close, reports Mirror.co.uk.

However, the Hollywood veteran was rushed to hospital this week after experiencing a “medical complication.”

His family initially asked for fans to prayer for the star and he is now said to be recovering. His daughter Corinne Foxx said at the time, “Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time. Much love, The Foxx Family.”

However, as per Mirror.co.uk, while Jamie is said to be joking with his family once again, the incident is said to have left movie bosses scrambling to find the time to complete production.

The Netflix film is being produced and directed by Horrible Bosses director Seth Gordon and was initially set for release later this year. Following the incident, it’s reported a stand-in was used in Jamie’s place.

Previous article
Dog menace: Child, teenager attacked, bitten in Delhi's Rohini
Next article
Angad Bedi warms up for his next 400 metre sprint on April 16
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Korea's Lee sparkles 67 as Tom Kim, Si Woo ensure cut; Woods hangs by slender thread, McIlroy out

News

XG launch documentary series shows their journey from trainees to debut

Sports

IPL 2023: Boult, Chahal claim three wickets each as Rajasthan thrash Delhi by 57 runs

Sports

100 days until FIFA Women's World Cup: New Zealand officials

Technology

No sweeping power or a draconian move: MoS IT on govt's fact-checking unit

Health & Lifestyle

Active Covid cases in UP cross 1000-mark

Technology

Twitter's Super Follows now called Subscriptions

News

Hema Malini travels by metro, auto rickshaw in Mumbai

News

Aparshakti Khurana has a ‘weird real-life’ connection with his ‘Jubilee’ character

Fashion & Lifestyle

Nick Cannon: I want to have a baby with Taylor Swift!

Sports

Dominic Thiem parts ways with coach Nicolas Massu

Health & Lifestyle

Develop model for menstrual hygiene for girls in schools for all states, SC to Centre

Technology

WhatsApp's new feature to add, edit contacts within app on Android

Fashion n Lifestyle

Rubina Dilaik giving us Barbie vibes in this lovely outfit

Technology

Google 1st Big Tech firm to end Covid jab mandate for entering its buildings

Sports

Sapporo's bid to host Winter Olympics faces potential postponement

Health & Lifestyle

India reports 5,880 new Covid cases

News

Jamie Foxx is on road to recovery after recent 'medical complication'

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US