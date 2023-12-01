Jessica Simpson remains inspired by ‘Y2K era’ fashion

Singer Jessica Simpson shot to stardom around the turn of the millennium, and she has revealed that she’s still a huge fan of the Y2K era style. Simpson told People: “I feel like I’ve never really left that style.”

She admits that some of her staple fashion choices belong to the Y2K era, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The ‘I Wanna Love You Forever’ hitmaker, who has achieved significant success with her fashion label, explained: “I always go back to a platform when it comes to a shoe. I have my staples and they end up being a little Y2K-(inspired).”

Simpson co-founded her eponymous fashion line with her mother Tina, and the singer has even hailed her mom as a “fashion icon”.

She added: “She prayed for me in her belly and put all of her love and blessings into my entire existence.”

Meanwhile, Simpson previously claimed that she’s been able to “make money off” the conversation surrounding her fluctuating weight. The singer explained that the interest in her weight was one of the reasons she decided to launch her own fashion line, The Jessica Simpson Collection.