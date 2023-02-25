Jonas Brothers to perform for 5-night residency at Broadway

The Jonas Brothers are heading to Broadway for a five-night residency. Each night, Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas will focus on a different album, including ‘Jonas Brothers’, ‘A Little Bit Longer’, ‘Lines, Vines and Trying Times’, ‘Happiness Begins’ and the upcoming ‘The Album’, reports ‘Female First UK’.

They wrote on Instagram: “Your boys are back in town. We’re coming to Broadway and playing the Marquis Theatre March 14-18!! Each night will be focused on a different album and we’ll be playing all the hits. Believe us when we say you won’t want to miss these showsa You’ll need a Verified Fan code to get tickets, so make sure to register now through Sunday!! Jonasbrothers.com.”

Following the announcement, they dropped the new song ‘Wings’, from their upcoming sixth record ‘The Album’. Joe has previously spoken about how he feels ‘Wings’ “feels like a trailer to the rest of the body of work”.

He said, quoted by ‘Female First UK’: “It might be the shortest song on the album, but I like it because it feels like a trailer to the rest of the body of work. Also ‘Montana Sky’. There’s a lot more acoustic guitar and real organic instruments that tap into a bunch of different influences, but we’re aware of the fact that we’re not a country act. (producer) Jon Bellion flipped it on its head… he’s got a modern edge to everything he does, even if it has really classic elements.”

They have also stated that the Bee Gees were a huge inspiration for the album.

Kevin said: “They were a huge influence in our lives, growing up and listening to them with our father. And obviously, as we grew up being three brothers in a band, we definitely understood similarities.”