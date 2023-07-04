scorecardresearch
Kanye West dissed over his anti-Semitic remarks in 'The Idol' finale

Rapper Kanye West was ridiculed over his anti-Semitic outbursts in 'The Idol' finale.

By Agency News Desk
The 46-year-old rapper was dismissed by a string of big-name brands in the wake of his statements, and sued by an ex-employee in November over multiple instances in which he allegedly praised Hitler and Nazism in various business meetings, and was the butt of a joke as HBO’s controversial series wrapped up, reports aceshowbiz.com.

During Sunday’s July 2 finale of the show, Lily-Rose Depp’s pop star character Jocelyn referenced Kanye’s reported appreciation for Adolf Hitler.

The 24-year-old actress’ character put on a showcase for her management team in an attempt to convince them she was ready to go back on tour and her agent on the show said, “You know, f****** Kanye was filling arenas until he decided to start following Adolf Hitler.”

It was an apparent reference to how Jocelyn let herself get under the spell of sleazy nightclub owner Tedros, played by Abel ‘The Weeknd’ Tesfaye, 33.

Yeezy founder Kanye entered a settlement agreement with the employee who alleged he praised Hitler, and denied the claims made in the settlement.

It later emerged the rapper wanted to name his 2018 album ‘Hitler’ after the disgraced world leader – but changed his mind for unknown reasons, CNN reported.

Kanye also allegedly professed his love for the German dictator in the same TMZ interview that he infamously argued that slavery was a “choice.”

Former TMZ staffer Van Lathan Jr. said on his ‘Higher Learning’ podcast in October, “He said something like, ‘I love Hitler, I love Nazis,’ something to that effect.”

Van Lathan recalled a Jewish staff member at the tabloid allegedly challenging the “Stronger” rapper over his anti-Semitic comments, “When I saw (the new tweets), I was like, ‘Oh, I knew that this was eventually coming.’ “

He was referencing Kanye’s slew of anti-Semitic posts which got him banned from Twitter. Companies including Adidas, Gap, Balenciaga, JPMorgan Chase and Vogue severed ties with Kanye over his outbursts.

The multi-Grammy award winner, who has bipolar disorder, later doubled down on his remarks when asked if he was sorry about making anti-Semitic comments.

His ex-wife Kim Kardashian, 42, and her family members spoke out against him at the time of his tweets controversy, with the rapper’s former sister-in-law Khloe Kardashian, 39, posted on Instagram she supported her “Jewish friends and the Jewish people.”

