Kanye West goes barefoot, runs into elevator in Dubai

American rapper Kanye West was spotted in Dubai recently, parading through an extravagant building barefoot. A new video showed the rapper strolling across a shining white floor in an all-black outfit, including a top with cut-off sleeves, reports Mirror.co.uk.

Kanyewore a matching pair of black trousers with a cross-shoulder bag slung across his back.

A fan called after him: “How you doing, bro? It’s a pleasure to see you. I love your music, man.”

Kanye shrugged off the fan attention as he gave them a half-hearted wave and a smile before bolting toward the elevator.

The fan described Kanye’s awkward jog as a “goofy run”.

As per Mirror.co.uk, the star trotted toward the elevator as the doors closed in front of him and the fans approached closer. Kanye quickly called for another elevator, a sense of panic ensuing as he hurriedly searched for another elevator door to open.

Security blocked the fan’s entrance into the elevator and they gave him a ‘goodbye’.

As Kanye’s security operated the elevator for him, he stopped adverting his eyes and glanced in the fan’s direction, giving a slight head nod in response. One security guard stayed behind and Kanye gave him a “thumbs up”, indicating he was safely good to go as the elevator doors closed.

Kanye was notably without his wife Bianca Censori, who has frequently been by his side during his recent global travels.

She’s been making headlines for daring outfits and being caught in a scandalous position with Kanye.

Instead, Kanye was recently seen with his daughter North West.

The father-daughter duo were recently spotted in Dubai Mall