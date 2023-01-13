scorecardresearch
Kanye West is married again; Kim Kardashian worried people will be ‘scared’ to date her

Kanye West has married Yeezy employee Bianca Censori in a private ceremony, though it is not believed to be legally-binding.

By News Bureau

Rapper Kanye West has married Yeezy employee Bianca Censori in a private ceremony, though it is not believed to be legally-binding. The ‘All Day’ hitmaker, who split from Kim Kardashian in February 2021 after seven years of marriage, recently exchanged vows with Bianca Censori in a private ceremony, though it is not believed that the union is legally binding as they haven’t filed a marriage certificate, TMZ reports.

According to femalefirst.co.uk, Kanye was first pictured with Bianca, who has worked as an architectural designer at his company Yeezy for several years, at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills earlier this week, and he was wearing a wedding ring.

Sources told the outlet that the jewellery signifies the 45-year-old star’s commitment to Bianca.

Meanwhile, Kim recently admitted that she is worried that people will be “scared” to date her because Kanye – the father of her children North, Saint, Chicago, and three-year-old Psalm – isn’t the “easiest” person to deal with.

She said: “There’s a part of me that is like, ‘Oh my God, is everyone gonna be scared because I don’t have the easiest ex?’ I don’t think that’s fair for me to ever put someone in a situation or bring a new person in who could be super innocent.

“Then there’s a side of me that’s like, ‘Why would I ever have to live that way?'”

The 42-year-old beauty also cried on the podcast over the struggles of co-parenting with the rapper, but said she knows she will find her “forever” partner one day.

She said: “It’s really f****** hard. I don’t know if I’ll get married again, but I’ll have my forever partner. I know that. He’s coming, absolutely. I’m at peace and I’m gonna have fun until that happens.”

Last year, Kim enjoyed a brief romance with Pete Davidson, but the comic was subjected to numerous threats and online abuse from Kanye.

The ‘Kardashians’ star previously said: “Divorce is difficult enough on our children, and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all.”

