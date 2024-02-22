Mark Ruffalo on ‘The Incredible Hulk’ sequel: It’s very expensive

Hollywood star Mark Ruffalo feels that a sequel to his 2008 superhero film ‘The Incredible Hulk’ may turn out to be “too expensive.” Ruffalo shared while having a conversation with GQ that he thought Marvel’s “expansion into streaming was really exciting. But the thing about Marvel movies is, you had to wait three years and that created a mystique.”

Marvel Studios is now reducing the amount of content coming out each year. But it may be too late, Ruffalo admits, reports deadline.com.

He said: “These corrections could be really positive things. Will it be what it was? I don’t know.”

The MCU has only had one movie on the character Hulk with ‘The Incredible Hulk’, where Edward Nortan was seen playing Bruce Banner. However, Ruffalo took over the role in ‘The Avengers’ franchise.

Ruffalo would definitely want a “standalone” story on Hulk.

“I’d love to do a standalone Hulk, I just don’t think that’s ever going to happen,” he said.

The cost of creating the CG-created character is very high.

“It’s very expensive if you did a whole movie, which is why they use the Hulk so sparingly. I priced myself out!”