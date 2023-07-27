scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Matt Damon recollects kissing Scarlett Johansson was 'hell'

Matt Damon has revealed something which is sure to surprise fans - kissing actress Scarlett Johansson was "hell".

By Agency News Desk
Matt Damon recollects kissing Scarlett Johansson was 'hell'
Matt Damon recollects kissing Scarlett Johansson was 'hell'

Hollywood star Matt Damon has revealed something which is sure to surprise fans – kissing actress Scarlett Johansson was “hell”.

The actor, 52, made the frank admission regarding the 38-year-old beauty after the pair locked lips on ‘We Bought A Zoo’ back in 2011, reports ‘The Mirror’.

The pair starred alongside each other in the comedy, also featuring Elle Fanning.

But while some might think it would be a joyous task, Matt was having none of it and confessed to the bad experience he “suffered”.

As per ‘The Mirror’, recalling the role, the actor joked it was “horrible” as he opened up on the “hell” he had to go through.

“I had to kiss Scarlett Johansson – can you imagine how horrible that was for me? It was hell!” he told LADbible.

He went on: “What happened was, we did a shot before lunch and it was this nice little two-shot that ended in the kiss. And it was really good.”

Unfortunately, as the pair thought the day’s kissing antics were over, Scarlett – chose a delicacy to eat.

“She and I both thought it was over,” Damon continued: “She ate, like, an onion sandwich.”

And it was only after that they were told they would have to lock lips once again, leaving Scarlett having to confess at her pungent plate.

‘The Mirror’ further states that Matt revealed he was “making fun of her” throughout their “ordeal” but insisted they got on with it like the professionals they are.

“Her breath smells like roses!” he joked.

His confession comes days after he revealed he was planning on taking a break from acting until the role in ‘Oppenheimer’ was thrust upon him. During couple’s therapy, he told wife Luciana Barroso that it was time for him to take an acting break.

However, there was one stipulation – if director Christopher Nolan called, he would step back in front of the camera. And that’s exactly what happened.

True to her word, Luciana let Matt go on with the role, but he does admit that it was a “moment” in their house. It turns out that Christopher actually has fun with these sorts of spontaneous offers while also recognising the downside.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Sunny Deol says 'hatred' between India, Pakistan is because of 'political game'
Next article
AstroTalk has democratised online astrology services in India: Founder
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Jofra Archer on course to be fit for England's 50-over World Cup defence, says Paul Farbrace

Sports

Japan Open: Lakshya, Satwik-Chirag storm into quarterfinals; Treesa-Gayatri ousted

News

Cillian Murphy open to playing Ken in 'Barbie' sequel

News

Big B trolled for his old ‘lingerie’ tweet; netizens say ‘Ask this in KBC’

Technology

AstroTalk has democratised online astrology services in India: Founder

News

Sunny Deol says 'hatred' between India, Pakistan is because of 'political game'

Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: Netherlands hold defending champions USA to 1-1 draw

Technology

realme C53 revolutionises entry-level smartphones with Unisoc T612 chipset

Sports

Football: Rakow beat Qarabag in UEFA Champions League qualifier

Technology

Twitter seizes @x handle without warning or paying owner

Sports

Football: Spain star Isco joins La Liga club Betis on one-year deal

Sports

Global T20 Canada: Brampton Wolves derail Montreat Tigers; Toronto Nationals beat Mississauga Panthers

Technology

Meta reports 11% revenue growth in Q2 2023

News

Telugu cult blockbuster 'Baby’ surpasses lifetime collections of 'Arjun Reddy'

Technology

Samsung Q2 profit down 95% amid chip oversupply, weaker demand

Sports

Zim Afro T10: Dominant Joburg Buffaloes register easy win against Cape Town Samp Army

Technology

Pre-booking for 'Make in India' foldables begins in India with cool pricing, attractive offers

Sports

Badminton: Chinese shuttlers sail into second round at Japan Open

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US