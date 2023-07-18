scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Migration: When adventure calls, answer. Trailer released

By Editorial Desk
Migration: When adventure calls, answer.
Migration

This holiday season, Illumination, creators of the blockbuster Minions, Despicable Me, Sing and The Secret Life of Pets comedies, invites you to take flight into the thrill of the unknown with a funny, feathered family vacation like no other in the action-packed new original comedy, Migration.

The Mallard family is in a bit of rut. While dad Mack is content to keep his family safe paddling around their New England pond forever, mom Pam is eager to shake things up and show their kids – teen son Dax and duckling daughter Gwen – the whole wide world. After a migrating duck family alights on their pond with thrilling tales of far-flung places, Pam persuades Mack to embark on a family trip, via New York City, to tropical Jamaica.

As the Mallards make their way South for the winter, their well-laid plans quickly go awry. The experience will inspire them to expand their horizons, open themselves up to new friends and accomplish more than they ever thought possible, while teaching them more about each other – and themselves – than they ever imagined.

From a screenplay by Mike White, the Emmy winning creator of The White Lotus and the screenwriter of School of Rock, the film stars a top-flight comedic cast led by Oscar® and Emmy nominee Kumail Nanjiani as anxious Mallard dad Mack and Emmy nominee Elizabeth Banks as Pam, the Mallards’ daring, quick-witted matriarch.

Caspar Jennings plays Dax, the Mallards’ confident and restless son, and, in her feature film debut, Tresi Gazal plays Gwen, the family’s innocent and lovable daughter.

Golden Globe winner Awkwafina voices the scrappy leader of a New York City pigeon gang; Emmy winner and Oscar® nominee Carol Kane plays Erin the heron, the first friend that the Mallards make on their journey; Emmy winner Keegan-Michael Key voices a homesick Jamaican parrot locked away in a Manhattan restaurant, and BAFTA winner David Mitchell plays the yogic leader of a mysterious duck farm. Legendary Emmy winner and Oscar®nominee Danny DeVito co-stars as Mack’s curmudgeonly, adventure-averse Uncle Dan.

Directed by Benjamin Renner, the Oscar®-nominated filmmaker of Ernest & Celestine and The Big Bad Fox and Other Tales, Migration is a visual spectacle unlike any in Illumination’s acclaimed history, featuring elevated, expressionist artistry and Illumination’s signature subversive humour and authentic heart, unforgettable characters and joyful soundtrack.

Produced by Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri, Migration is a film about overcoming your fears and opening yourself up to the world and its opportunities. The film is co-directed by Guylo Homsy, edited by Christian Gazal and the Production Designer is Colin Stimpson.

Editorial Desk
Editorial Desk
The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources like the production house or their PR agencies, marketing agencies, etc.. Also, curate content from various domestic and international news agencies. The content team can be contacted on editorial-at-glamsham-dot-com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Sharad Malhotra embraces the dark side in ‘Honey Trap’
Next article
Gal Gadot’s ‘Heart of Stone’ character poster released
This May Also Interest You
News

Gal Gadot’s ‘Heart of Stone’ character poster released

News

Sharad Malhotra embraces the dark side in ‘Honey Trap’

News

Himesh Reshammiya returns as judge for new season of ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’

Sports

1st Test, Day 3: Saud Shakeel's unbeaten 208 put Pakistan in commanding position against Sri Lanka

News

‘Bawaal’ receives request to be dubbed in Japanese

Technology

Engaged with 100 global suppliers to build chip, display fabs in India: Vedanta

Sports

Bajrang, Vinesh get direct entry into Asian Games; other wrestlers may move court !

Technology

Can’t confirm or deny whether object on Australian shores is part of PSLV: ISRO

News

Zoe Saldana speaks about Nicole Kidman's 'freaky' acting method

News

Gajraj Rao says 'Trial Period' reminds him of Sai Paranjape's storytelling 

News

Tom Cruise urges AMPTP to hear out Hollywood strikers' concerns

Technology

Virgin Galactic to launch 2nd commercial flight on August 10

News

New 'Haunted Mansion' trailer mixes gothic horror decor with family friendly comedy

News

Bon Jovi rock out playing classics alongside songs off of latest album 'Limitless'

News

Darshan Raval's monsoon track 'Lo Aayi Barsaat' is for those nursing a broken heart

Sports

Ashish Raman Sethi becomes first Indian boxing star to win Bangla Stadium Boxing C'ship

Sports

World Gatka body aims to include Gatka in Olympics: Official

News

Alia stuns in ombre-hued chiffon saree, channels KJo's quintessential 'heroine' look

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US