New ‘Blue Beetle’ trailer sees Jamie Reyes battle Indestructible Man

New ‘Blue Beetle’ trailer sees Jamie Reyes battle Indestructible Man

In the trailer for the upcoming superhero film ‘Blue Beetle’, we see the DC superhero in action as he faces off against his foe Conrad Carapax, also called the ‘Indestructible Man’.

The trailer dives deeper into the character of Jamie Reyes, a college student who becomes a reluctant superhero after being chosen by an ancient alien artifact called the Scarab to be its new host.

The trailer is packed with comedy, emotion as well as a bunch of CGI action as Jamie undergoes a transformation in his character, going from a boy wanting to get rid of his power to eventually embracing it. The trailer at the very end also promotes a bunch of Blue Beetle comics.

The Scarab gives him a very powerful blue exoskeleton equipped with various weapons and alien technology, as well as granting him flight and superhuman strength.

However, much like in Shazam or Spider-Man, Blue Beetle is a character who didn’t choose his power but now must deal with it, and handle the responsibilities that come with such immense power as he discovers a new side of himself and embraces the path of the hero.

Blue Beetle is one of DC’s oldest heroes, though unlike Batman or Superman, he is one of its least known characters, much like the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ were one of Marvel’s most obscure heroes. The character has over three different iterations, with Jamie being the latest addition.

Directed by Angel Manuel Soto, the movie stars Xolo Mariduena, Adriana Barraza, Damian Alcazar, Elpidia Carrillo, Bruna Marquezine, Raoul Max Trujillo, Sarandon, George Lopez, Belissa Escobedo and Harvey Guillen.

‘Blue Beetle’ will hit theatres on August 18.

