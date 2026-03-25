OpenAI Shuts Down Sora Video App as Disney Cancels $1 Billion Investment

In a surprising move that’s sending shockwaves across both tech and entertainment industries, OpenAI has announced it will shut down its Sora video generation app, just months after aggressively pushing into the AI video space. Sora, a text-to-video platform that allowed users to create hyper-realistic videos from prompts, was positioned as one of the most disruptive tools in AI. But now, OpenAI has confirmed it is discontinuing the product without offering a clear explanation, simply stating that more details on timelines and data preservation will follow.

The bigger twist came from The Walt Disney Company, which has immediately pulled out of its partnership with OpenAI. The collaboration was not small. Disney had planned a $1 billion investment and had already signed a three-year licensing deal that would allow Sora to generate fan-style videos using characters from Disney, Marvel, Pixar, and Star Wars.

That entire roadmap is now scrapped.

Under the original plan, Sora would have integrated licensed characters into user-generated videos, with curated content even expected to appear on Disney+. It was a bold step toward blending fan creativity with IP-controlled ecosystems. But with Sora gone, Disney is shifting its stance.

In its official statement, the company acknowledged OpenAI’s decision and made it clear that while this specific partnership is over, it is not stepping away from AI entirely. Instead, Disney said it will continue exploring other AI platforms, focusing on responsible use that protects intellectual property and creator rights.

The shutdown also highlights deeper tensions in Hollywood around generative AI. Sora’s technology had already raised concerns due to its opt-out model, where copyright holders had to actively request exclusion from training datasets. Industry groups, including Japanese organizations tied to studios like Studio Ghibli, had pushed back strongly against this approach.

At the same time, Disney has been aggressively defending its IP across the AI space. In recent months, the company has issued legal notices and taken action against multiple platforms, including Google, Meta, and others, over alleged copyright violations involving AI-generated content.

The closure of Sora also means that AI video generation through OpenAI’s ecosystem will stop entirely, including within ChatGPT. While other platforms will continue operating, the exit of a major player like OpenAI signals a potential reset moment for the industry.

For now, one thing is clear. The race to dominate AI video is far from over, but it just lost one of its biggest contenders.