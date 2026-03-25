New Lord of the Rings Film Announced as Peter Jackson Teases Hunt for Gollum

Middle-earth is expanding again, and this time it feels like a proper return, not just another extension. Peter Jackson has shared a fresh update on The Hunt for Gollum, confirming that the project is moving in the right direction with a strong script and familiar creative voices back in place. But the real surprise is that this is no longer a single-film comeback. A second film, The Lord of the Rings: Shadow of the Past, has now officially been announced. The update came with Jackson praising Andy Serkis, who is directing and starring in The Hunt for Gollum.

According to Jackson, the film is shaping up well, with the script coming together and the overall vision looking promising. The story is expected to explore a key gap in the timeline, set between Bilbo’s birthday and the journey into the Mines of Moria, a period that was only briefly touched upon in the original trilogy.

But what makes this announcement bigger is what comes next.

Shadow of the Past is not just another spinoff. It is built around parts of The Fellowship of the Ring that were never adapted for the big screen. Developed with Stephen Colbert and his son, the film focuses on early chapters of the story that explore the journey before the Fellowship fully forms.

The narrative introduces a layered perspective. Years after the War of the Ring, familiar characters retrace their past, while a new thread emerges through Sam’s daughter, who uncovers secrets that suggest the original quest was far more fragile than it appeared. It adds depth without rewriting what already exists, which is exactly the balance fans have been hoping for.

There is also growing speculation around returning cast members. Ian McKellen has hinted that characters like Gandalf and Frodo could appear again, while Elijah Wood has kept things deliberately vague. Nothing is confirmed, but the possibility alone has reignited interest across the fanbase.

Behind the scenes, key writers from the original trilogy, including Philippa Boyens and Fran Walsh, are returning. That continuity matters. It suggests these films are not just extensions, but part of the same storytelling DNA that defined the earlier trilogy.

With The Hunt for Gollum set for a December 2027 release and Shadow of the Past now in development, this is clearly the beginning of a new phase for the franchise. Not a reboot, not a retelling, but a deeper exploration of the world that audiences already love.

And this time, the story is not just moving forward. It is filling in the spaces that were always there, waiting to be told.