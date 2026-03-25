Meghan Markle Shares Light Moment From Serious Event And Fans Take Notice

Meghan Markle recently shared a light and unexpected moment from a charity event she attended in Beverly Hills. The event was the 34th annual Champions for Children fundraiser organised by the Alliance for Children’s Rights. In a video posted on Instagram on March 20, Meghan gave a glimpse into the evening, which included a small but memorable incident.

As seen in the clip, she walked into a restroom lounge area where two women were already filming a TikTok video. The moment turned into an unplanned interaction as Meghan realised she had interrupted them.

Reacting to it later, she wrote, “Such a special evening + kudos to the gals in the ladies room doing a tik tok video (!) Sorry we crashed your party, but it was too good not to share ❤️.” The video shows Meghan smiling and waiting as the women finished their recording, followed by a brief and friendly exchange that ended with laughter.

Apart from this moment, the event itself had an important purpose. Meghan attended to honour her close friend Kelly McKee Zajfen, who received the Francis M. Wheat Community Service Award for her work supporting children and young mothers in the foster care system.

In her post, Meghan also shared a message for her friend, writing, “Proud to honor my forever friend @heartmom for her outstanding work for @allianceforchildrensrights and @allianceofmoms. Kelly, you are one of one.” The video included other moments from the evening, such as the two posing together, entering the ballroom and sharing an emotional hug after the award presentation.

Kelly McKee Zajfen, who is associated with both the Alliance for Children’s Rights and the Alliance of Moms, has been recognised for her efforts in helping vulnerable communities. Speaking about Meghan’s presence, she said, “Meghan is one of my best friends, and I’m honored that she said yes [to presenting] and that she’s been along this journey with me as well. She supports the Alliance, and she’s been doing this for a few years now.”

Overall, the post offered a simple look at the event, combining its serious purpose with a small, relatable moment that drew attention online.