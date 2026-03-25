2,000 Hopefuls Show Up for ‘Baywatch’ Revival Auditions as Iconic Series Returns

The return of Baywatch is already making waves, and not just on screen. Nearly 2,000 hopefuls gathered in Marina del Rey, California, for open auditions for the upcoming revival, proving that the legacy of slow-motion beach runs and red swimsuits still holds serious cultural power. The casting call was open to everyone, from trained actors to complete newcomers, making it one of the most accessible auditions for a major TV show in recent times. The turnout was massive, but it was only a fraction of the demand. Around 14,000 people had applied online before being narrowed down to those invited for in-person auditions.

The crowd included athletes, influencers, pageant contestants, performers, and everyday dreamers, all chasing the same goal. To become the next Pamela Anderson or Jason Momoa. The original Baywatch series, which debuted in 1989, became a global phenomenon and at one point was considered the most-watched TV show in the world, reaching over a billion viewers weekly. It turned its cast into international icons and redefined pop culture’s idea of glamour, fitness, and beachside drama.

This new version is not just a reboot. It is being positioned as a continuation of the original story, effectively serving as Season 12. The show will star Stephen Amell as the son of the character originally played by David Hasselhoff.

Showrunner Matt Nix has promised a modern take on the series, with faster pacing and bigger action sequences to match today’s audience expectations. But some things will remain untouched. The red swimsuits are staying, and yes, the slow-motion running is still very much part of the plan.

The auditions themselves felt like a spectacle. Contestants posed, practiced runs, did push-ups, and performed in the middle of hotel lobbies and parking lots. Some approached it as a serious acting opportunity, while others leaned into performance art and personality.

From competitive swimmers hoping their athletic background would give them an edge, to social media personalities with millions of followers, the mix of talent highlighted how the definition of a “star” has evolved. The new Baywatch seems ready to reflect that shift.

What stands out most is the scale of ambition. Whether it was a 20-year-old chasing her first break or a former performer returning for nostalgia, everyone showed up with a version of the same dream. To be part of something iconic.

With the show set to premiere in the 2026 to 2027 season, one thing is already clear. Before a single episode has aired, Baywatch has once again captured attention, proving that some franchises never really leave the shoreline.