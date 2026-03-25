Dhurandhar Effect: How One Film Froze the Box Office and Forced Project Hail Mary to Reroute

Last Friday didn’t just belong to Dhurandhar: The Revenge, it effectively swallowed the entire theatrical market, and this week’s release calendar is living proof of that. In an industry where Fridays are usually crowded with calculated clashes, strategic counter-programming, and last-minute surprises, what we are seeing right now is something far more telling: silence. A vacuum. And that vacuum has been created not by a lack of films, but by the overwhelming force of a single film that refuses to slow down.

Within days of release, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has behaved less like a typical blockbuster and more like a market occupier. Collections have remained abnormally strong through weekdays, footfalls have shown minimal drop, and more importantly, the film has managed to hold audience attention across circuits, from mass belts to premium multiplexes. For exhibitors, this changes everything. When a film continues to fill seats, there is simply no incentive to reduce shows, no urgency to replace it, and certainly no appetite to risk screens on newer, untested releases.

This is precisely why this week looks the way it does. The only significant new entrant, Project Hail Mary, isn’t walking into a competitive Friday, it’s stepping into a carefully avoided one. Its India release was pushed by a week, a rare but very deliberate move that underlines the situation. Not because the film lacks scale or global appeal, in fact, its international opening numbers suggest the opposite, but because the Indian market, at this moment, is already spoken for.

What makes this situation particularly interesting is how theatres are responding. Multiplex chains are attempting a balancing act, retaining Dhurandhar: The Revenge as the primary volume driver while carving out premium screens for Project Hail Mary to cater to urban audiences. But beyond that limited space, the dominance is clear. In single screens and mass-heavy territories, the choice is straightforward, stick with what is working, and right now, that is overwhelmingly Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The result is a split box office ecosystem, where one film commands scale and reach, while the other survives on niche positioning.

The ripple effect extends beyond just this Friday. Other Hindi releases have quietly stepped aside, choosing April windows instead of entering what is clearly a hostile market. Publicly, the industry maintains composure, framing it as targeting different audiences or genres, but the underlying trade sentiment is evident, no one wants to collide head-on with a film that is still performing like it opened yesterday.

Perhaps the most telling shift is psychological. For years, Hollywood releases in India have operated with a degree of independence, often confident of carving out their own space regardless of local competition. This week challenges that assumption. When a global studio delays its India rollout to avoid a Hindi film, it signals a subtle but important shift in power dynamics, one where the domestic box office is no longer reactive, but influential.

What we are witnessing, then, is not just a successful film run, but a rare market condition where one title dictates the tempo of the entire industry. This isn’t about a clash that didn’t happen; it’s about a clash that was consciously avoided. And in trade terms, that says more about the strength of Dhurandhar: The Revenge than any opening weekend number ever could.