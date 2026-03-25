Ananya Panday And Lakshya’s Chand Mera Dil Finally Gets A Release Date After Delays

The release date for Chand Mera Dil, starring Ananya Panday and Lakshya, has now been officially confirmed after several delays. The film was first announced by Dharma Productions in 2024, with an initial plan to release it in 2025. However, the project did not meet that timeline, and its release was postponed more than once.

There were later reports suggesting that the film might arrive in April 2026, but that plan also did not go ahead. The makers have now confirmed that the film will release in cinemas on May 22, 2026.

The film is directed by Vivek Soni and is described as a romantic drama. It is expected to focus on an emotional love story between the two lead characters. The tagline of the film, “Pyaar mein thoda paagal hona hi padta hai (One has to be a little crazy in love)” suggests that the story will explore intense and passionate relationships.

ANANYA PANDAY – LAKSHYA: DHARMA'S 'CHAND MERA DIL' LOCKS RELEASE DATE… #DharmaProductions' upcoming intense musical love story #ChandMeraDil, starring #AnanyaPanday and #Lakshya, is all set to arrive in cinemas on 22 May 2026.



The film marks #Lakshya's next big-screen outing… pic.twitter.com/QpQDySZ9hA — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 25, 2026

The release date was shared publicly by trade analyst Taran Adarsh on social media. He wrote, “ANANYA PANDAY – LAKSHYA: DHARMA’S ‘CHAND MERA DIL’ LOCKS RELEASE DATE… #DharmaProductions’ upcoming intense musical love story #ChandMeraDil, starring #AnanyaPanday and #Lakshya, is all set to arrive in cinemas on 22 May 2026. The film marks #Lakshya’s next big-screen outing after the critically acclaimed #Kill and the hugely successful series #BastardsOfBollywood. Directed by #VivekSoni.”

The film also marks an important step in Lakshya’s career. After gaining attention for his performance in Kill and appearing in the series The Ba***rds of Bollywood, he will now be seen in a romantic lead role on the big screen.

For Ananya Panday, this film continues her association with Dharma Productions. She was last seen in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri and is also preparing for the next season of Call Me Bae.

Overall, the confirmed release date brings clarity after months of uncertainty, placing the film in the summer release window.