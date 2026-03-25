Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna Share First Honeymoon Glimpse From Thailand

Weeks after their wedding, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have shared a glimpse of their honeymoon in Koh Samui, Thailand. The couple posted a video on social media, giving a simple look into how they are spending time together after their marriage.

The video shows the two choosing a private Airbnb villa, where they focus on spending quiet and relaxed time away from their busy schedules. It captures small and natural moments from their day, including calm mornings, time spent cooking, listening to music and relaxing by the pool. The overall tone of the video is personal and unplanned, showing a more everyday side of their relationship.

A voiceover in the video includes lines from their wedding notes to each other. While Rashmika says, “My husband… still getting used to saying that”, Vijay also adds, “My best friend. That part hasn’t changed”. In another moment, the two are seen dancing casually, with Vijay saying, “She’ll always dance like no one’s watching.” The video also shows him placing a kiss on her forehead, adding to the candid feel of the clip.

The couple got married in Udaipur on February 26. After the ceremony, they shared wedding photos on social media. Rashmika introduced Vijay as her husband in a note, writing, “My Husband, Mr Vijay Deverakonda. He showed me what genuine love and peace feel like. My life, struggles, and achievements now hold deeper meaning because he stands beside me. Let’s have the bestestest life ever together!”

Vijay also shared his thoughts in a separate post, saying, “One day, I missed her. Missed her in a way that made me feel like my day would’ve been better if she were around… Like I needed her – just to feel that sense of home and calm, no matter where I was.”

Following their wedding, the couple hosted a reception on March 4 in Hyderabad, which was attended by several members of the film industry. The honeymoon video now offers a brief look at how they are spending time together after the celebrations, focusing on simple and quiet moments.