Prince Harry’s Buckingham Palace Stay Reportedly Falls Through Just Before London Visit

Prince Harry’s latest visit to the United Kingdom has taken another unexpected turn, with reports claiming that an offer for him to stay at Buckingham Palace was withdrawn just before his arrival in London. According to statements shared by the Duke of Sussex’s spokesperson, Harry had formally accepted an invitation to stay at a royal residence after finalising private security arrangements for his visit. However, the accommodation offer was later rescinded, reportedly because of the timing of an upcoming court judgment involving Associated Newspapers Limited.

The reported change has sparked fresh questions about the ongoing tensions surrounding Harry’s relationship with the royal household and the complicated logistics of his visits to Britain since stepping back from royal duties in 2020.

Buckingham Palace sources have reportedly offered a different version of events, maintaining that Harry had been given a deadline to confirm his stay so preparations could be made. According to those sources, the invitation was not accepted within the required timeframe before later confirmation arrived.

The Duke’s spokesperson disputed that account, saying the palace had already been aware of the legal proceedings cited as the reason for withdrawing the offer and questioned why the accommodation was cancelled after Harry had officially accepted it.

The London trip will now go ahead without Meghan Markle, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Harry’s team has repeatedly said the family’s absence is linked to ongoing concerns over security arrangements in the U.K., an issue that has remained at the centre of several legal challenges brought by the Duke.

Harry is expected to attend events connected to the countdown for the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham while also awaiting the outcome of his legal case against the publishers of the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday, with judgment expected during his stay.

The visit had raised hopes of another possible meeting between Harry and King Charles, particularly after reports that the monarch had extended an accommodation offer to his younger son. Whether the latest developments affect any potential father-son reunion remains unclear.

Since leaving royal life with Meghan in 2020, Harry’s visits to Britain have often been overshadowed by debates surrounding security, legal disputes and his strained relationship with sections of the Royal Family. This latest accommodation twist only adds another chapter to that ongoing story, ensuring his return to London is once again making headlines before his official engagements have even begun.