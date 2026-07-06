Anshula Kapoor’s Pre Wedding Celebrations Turn Emotional and Star Studded

Anshula Kapoor has begun her wedding celebrations with a warm and emotional mehendi ceremony that quickly became a family filled gathering of love and joy. The event was specially planned as a surprise by her sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, making it even more meaningful for the bride to be. The intimate celebration was attended by close family members and several well known Bollywood personalities, turning it into a beautiful pre wedding moment for the Kapoor family.

Anshula is set to marry her long time partner Rohan Thakkar on July 6, and the wedding festivities have officially started with traditional rituals including mehendi, chooda, and kalire ceremonies. For her mehendi function, Anshula wore a stunning teal blue lehenga designed by Arpita Mehta. The outfit featured intricate mirror work inspired by traditional Gujarati craftsmanship. For her chooda and kalire ceremony, she changed into a light green Punjabi suit decorated with delicate embroidery, keeping her look simple yet elegant.

The celebrations were filled with emotional and happy moments shared among family members. Anshula was seen smiling with her sisters Janhvi and Khushi as they admired her mehendi design. She also posed for pictures with her father Boney Kapoor, who was visibly emotional and showered her with love and blessings during the ceremony. Her brother Arjun Kapoor attended the event in a mint green kurta and shared a heartfelt moment with his father. Anshula was also seen getting emotional and hugging Arjun tightly, which became one of the most touching moments of the day.

The event saw the presence of several members of the Kapoor family and close friends. Celebrities like Sonam Kapoor attended the celebration in a powder blue outfit, while Rhea Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor also joined the festivities. Actor Varun Dhawan, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, and veteran actress Shabana Azmi were also present, adding to the star power of the gathering. Social media personality Orry and actress Shanaya Kapoor were also part of the celebrations, enjoying the lively atmosphere.

Anshula expressed her gratitude to Janhvi and Khushi for organizing the surprise mehendi and making it such a special experience. She shared a series of photos on social media capturing heartfelt moments with her family, including a picture with her fiancé Rohan Thakkar. The couple first met through a dating app and quickly formed a strong bond, speaking for hours during their first conversation in the early morning, which later marked the beginning of their relationship.

The wedding will be followed by a grand cocktail celebration attended by members of the film industry. Guests are expected to follow a modern Indian dress code for the event. With emotions running high and family bonds taking center stage, Anshula Kapoor’s wedding celebrations have already become a memorable and heartfelt affair.